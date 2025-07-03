Former Drake Standout Joins Phoenix Suns' Summer League Roster
Mitch Mascari was not selected in the 2025 draft, but the former Drake Bulldogs star still has an opportunity to showcase his value to NBA teams.
It was announced last week that Mascari is joining the Phoenix Suns' Summer League team.
He will join the team this weekend for the start of workouts and will then travel to Las Vegas, where the Summer League will be held from July 10-20.
Mascari played one season with the Bulldogs but was a key part of Drake winning a program record 31 wins and reaching the NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 seed during the 2024-25 season.
The guard averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 38.5 minutes a game for the Bulldogs last year.
Even though Mascari's stats may not jump off the page, there is one thing he does at an extremely high level: three-point shooting.
Mascari shot 40 percent from behind the arc for Drake, and that high percentage came on over six attempts from six behind the arc.
The three-pointers Mascari ever made with the Bulldogs were eight on December 12 during a showdown against the Kansas State Wildcats.
NBA teams are always looking for more long-range shooting. Even though Mascari didn't hear his name called during the draft, it doesn't mean he won't fulfill his dream of playing in the NBA.
The Summer League is a perfect opportunity for him to showcase to the Suns and other organizations that he can create his own shot and get open off the ball.
If Mascari does that, he could find himself with a two-way contract, which is one step closer to a full NBA deal.
