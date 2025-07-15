Villanova’s All-Time Scoring Leader Faces Uphill Battle to Stick With Lakers
Former Villanova forward Eric Dixon is fighting to make an impact as an undrafted free agent rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Lakers need all the help they can get beyond its top stars, making such an impact is a wildly difficult task.
Still, Dixon comes into the NBA as Villanova’s all-time leading scorer with 2,314 points, hardly a feat worth overlooking. In his final season with the Wildcats, Dixon averaged 23.3 points per game. Over his five-year college career, he shot 51% from the field and 38% from three-point range.
However, Dixon’s athletic shortcomings in lateral movement hold him back as a defender and shot creator, which understandably limits his capabilities at the next level and contributed to his going undrafted back in June.
Recently, Pro Football Sports Network ranked 10 undrafted free agents in this year’s NBA rookie class who have the best chances of making an impact, and Dixon landed at No. 9 on that list.
Dixon certainly has the scoring capabilities to carve out a role, though they are more limited to catch-and-shoot situations at this stage of his pro career. That might not be the worst thing if he can carve out meaningful minutes in the coming season with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, two of the league’s best passers. Of course, that’s hardly the most likely scenario.
Unfortunately for Dixon, he’s missing the entire Summer League schedule with a foot injury. Without that opportunity to showcase his skill set against other budding NBA talents, his path to the floor of regular-season NBA contests is made considerably more difficult.
The injury has kept him from officially signing his two-way contract offer from Los Angeles, though he’s been seen with the team with a boot on his foot. There’s no timetable on his return to action just yet, but he’ll undoubtedly have to make the most of his opportunities if he’s able to stick around with the Lakers.