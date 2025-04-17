Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft & Team Needs
After a disappointing 4-13 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to bounce back with a focus on strengthening their offense and defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. With significant gaps at key positions and a need to revamp their defensive line and linebacker corps, the Jaguars aim to build around Trevor Lawrence while addressing their roster weaknesses.
Jacksonville Jaguars
After two winning seasons (9-8 and 9-8) with a playoff appearance in 2022, the Doug Pederson era ended after posting a 4-13 record last year. The Jaguars lost Trevor Lawrence for seven games, and Christian Kirk saw his season end in Week 8. Jacksonville slipped to 26th in points (320) and 25th in offensive yards. Their defense finished 31st in yards allowed, with a spike in points against (435 – 27th).
Starting Offense:
QB Trevor Lawrence
RB Travis Etienne
WR Brian Thomas
WR Gabe Davis
TE Brenton Strange
Their offensive line ranked 8th in sacks allowed (32), but the Jaguars passed for only 3,717 yards with 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. They struggled to run the ball (1,729 yards with eight scores on the ground).
Jacksonville lost WR Christian Kirk and TE Evan Engram in the offseason, creating two roster spots that need an upgrade. RB Travis Etienne is trending toward free agency with fading stats, positioning Tank Bigsby for more snaps this year.
The Jaguars’ offensive line has three young players with upside, while trying to fill their void with free agents in the offseason.
On defense, Jacksonville had 34 sacks and only six interceptions. They allowed a high completion rate (67.1), and quarterbacks gained 7.9 yards per pass attempt with 29 touchdowns. The Jaguars also struggled vs. the run (511/2,254/19 – 4.4 yards per carry).
If DT Maason Smith shows growth and wins a starting job, Jacksonville has three viable options on the defensive line. They could use another inside lineman in this year's draft. The Jaguars need a starting linebacker. Their secondary has more risk at safety than at cornerback.
Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 5th
Round 2: 36th
Round 3: 70th, 88th
Round 4: 107th, 126th
Round 5: 142nd
Round 6: 182nd, 194th
Round 7: 221st
Based on the Jaguars’ offensive structure, it looks closer to competing than their defense. Liam Coen is an offensive-minded coach, so he may address that side of the ball first. Drafting a defensive tackle seems like a sellout based on the DT projected options in the second round.
Let’s shake up the draft by jumping RB Ashton Jeanty, then move Travis Etienne to the Chiefs for a late third-round pick. The Jaguars improved their chance to control the clock on the ground and create better play-action chances for Brian Thomas.
In the second round, I would swing back to defensive tackle or take the best available linebacker or guard.
