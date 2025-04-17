Fantasy Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars Mock Draft & Team Needs

The Jacksonville Jaguars aim to rebound in 2025 by retooling their roster through the NFL Draft, addressing key offensive and defensive needs after a disappointing season.

Shawn Childs

Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
After a disappointing 4-13 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to bounce back with a focus on strengthening their offense and defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. With significant gaps at key positions and a need to revamp their defensive line and linebacker corps, the Jaguars aim to build around Trevor Lawrence while addressing their roster weaknesses.

Jacksonville Jaguars

After two winning seasons (9-8 and 9-8) with a playoff appearance in 2022, the Doug Pederson era ended after posting a 4-13 record last year. The Jaguars lost Trevor Lawrence for seven games, and Christian Kirk saw his season end in Week 8. Jacksonville slipped to 26th in points (320) and 25th in offensive yards. Their defense finished 31st in yards allowed, with a spike in points against (435 – 27th).

Starting Offense:

QB Trevor Lawrence

RB Travis Etienne

WR Brian Thomas

WR Gabe Davis

TE Brenton Strange

Their offensive line ranked 8th in sacks allowed (32), but the Jaguars passed for only 3,717 yards with 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. They struggled to run the ball (1,729 yards with eight scores on the ground). 

Jacksonville lost WR Christian Kirk and TE Evan Engram in the offseason, creating two roster spots that need an upgrade. RB Travis Etienne is trending toward free agency with fading stats, positioning Tank Bigsby for more snaps this year.

The Jaguars’ offensive line has three young players with upside, while trying to fill their void with free agents in the offseason. 

On defense, Jacksonville had 34 sacks and only six interceptions. They allowed a high completion rate (67.1), and quarterbacks gained 7.9 yards per pass attempt with 29 touchdowns. The Jaguars also struggled vs. the run (511/2,254/19 – 4.4 yards per carry).

If DT Maason Smith shows growth and wins a starting job, Jacksonville has three viable options on the defensive line. They could use another inside lineman in this year's draft. The Jaguars need a starting linebacker. Their secondary has more risk at safety than at cornerback.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: 5th

Round 2: 36th

Round 3: 70th, 88th

Round 4: 107th, 126th

Round 5: 142nd

Round 6: 182nd, 194th

Round 7: 221st

Based on the Jaguars’ offensive structure, it looks closer to competing than their defense. Liam Coen is an offensive-minded coach, so he may address that side of the ball first. Drafting a defensive tackle seems like a sellout based on the DT projected options in the second round. 

Let’s shake up the draft by jumping RB Ashton Jeanty, then move Travis Etienne to the Chiefs for a late third-round pick. The Jaguars improved their chance to control the clock on the ground and create better play-action chances for Brian Thomas.

In the second round, I would swing back to defensive tackle or take the best available linebacker or guard. 

