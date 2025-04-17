Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft & Team Needs
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 NFL Draft looking to rebound from a disappointing 7-10 campaign that exposed key weaknesses on both sides of the ball. With glaring needs at wide receiver, running back, and cornerback, Dallas is poised to reload its roster and reignite an offense that too often sputtered behind an inconsistent ground game and a lack of reliable playmakers beyond CeeDee Lamb.
The Dallas Cowboys stumbled to a 7-10 finish in 2024, landing third in the NFC East and falling well short of expectations. Offensively, they hovered around league average, producing 328.4 total yards per game—thanks in large part to a productive passing game that ran through CeeDee Lamb, which produced the 11th-most yards through the air (227.2 per game). However, the ground game was virtually non-existent, managing just 100.3 rushing yards per contest—the sixth-fewest in the league.
Defensively, the Cowboys failed to live up to their usual standard, surrendering the fifth-most total yards per game (355.2). Their pass defense was decent, ranking in the middle of the pack with 218.1 yards allowed through the air, but their inability to stop the run proved costly. Dallas gave up a staggering 137.1 rushing yards per game—fourth-worst in the NFL—making it easy for opponents to control the tempo and wear them down late in games.
Starting Offense:
QB Dak Prescott
RB Javonte Williams
WR CeeDee Lamb
WR Jalen Tolbert
TE Jake Ferguson
The Cowboys brought in Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to serve in a committee after losing Rico Dowdle in free agency. However, they could still use an upgrade at running back. And although they have one of the top wideouts in the entire NFL in CeeDee Lamb, Dallas would benefit from a playmaker across from him so that defenses can’t key in on the All-Pro. Jalen Tolbert has yet to prove that he can be a serviceable WR2 but if Dallas doesn’t address the wide receiver position, he would be positioned for more opportunities. Jake Ferguson is a serviceable tight end but he needs to stay healthy. However, he took a step backwards in 2024 after finishing as the TE23 in fantasy football, posting 59 receptions, 464 yards, and 0 touchdowns. He’s clearly due for some positive regression in the touchdown department.
Dallas has some gaping holes on the roster as we inch closer to the 2025 NFL Draft. Their biggest needs are at wide receiver, running back, and cornerback, though they could use a few additional run stoppers.
Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 12th
Round 2: 44th
Round 3: 76th
Round 5: 149th, 174th
Round 6: 204th, 211th
Round 7: 217th, 239th, 247th
With the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cowboys should snag a skill-position player. With Travis Hunter going in the top three, Dallas selected Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan in my latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
The Cowboys need to give Dak Prescott another weapon in the passing game to complement CeeDee Lamb and McMillan could be the ideal fit. While McMillan may still be refining his game, his towering frame and massive catch radius present a unique challenge for defenders—especially near the goal line, where his physical traits make him a high-value target.
After grabbing the top wide receiver in this year’s draft class, the Cowboys could shore up the defense but instead, I expect them to double down on the offense. Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson could be the perfect fit and would immediately challenge Williams for the top spot on the depth chart at the running back position. Last season, the Cowboys' lack of production and consistency at the running back position severely hindered their offensive efficiency. Henderson’s elite combination of vision, burst, and blocking ability makes him an ideal candidate to revitalize the backfield and ignite a more explosive, balanced attack. With a year to learn behind veterans such as Sanders and Williams, Henderson will have the opportunity to lead the running back room in 2026. Once he acclimates to the speed and complexity of the NFL, he has all the tools to become a nightmare for opposing defenses.
If Dallas grabs a wide receiver and running back in the first two rounds, this offense could kickstart into high gear and deliver fantasy football fireworks in 2025 and beyond. That being said, they still need to address the defense in the later rounds.
