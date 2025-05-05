Ranking NFL Offenses: Miami Dolphins No. 13
The demise and lack of explosiveness of Tyreek Hill led to Miami falling from the second-best scoring offense (496 points) and top yardage team in 2023 to 22nd in points (345) and 18th in offensive yards. They also lost Tua Tagovailoa for six games. The Dolphins focused on their defensive line and secondary in this year’s draft, forcing Miami to rely on their returning skill players on offense to climb back up the rankings.
Miami Dolphins Starting Lineup
QB Tua Tagovailoa
RB1 De’Von Achane
RB2 Jaylen Wright
WR1 Tyreek Hill
WR2 Jaylen Waddle
WR3 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
TE Jonnu Smith
WR4 Malik Washington
13. Miami Dolphins Fantasy Outlook
Tua Tagovailoa’s yards per attempt fell from 8.3 to 7.2 while setting a new top with his completion rate (72.9). He had one passing touchdown in all 11 starts but over two scores in two matchups (288/3 and 317/4). From Week 11 to Week 14, Tagovailoa averaged 325 passing yards with strength in his completion rate (75.1). The Dolphins have pass-catching talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, but they must stay healthy, and all players must click in the same season for Miami to rank higher in the offensive standings.
The Dolphins’ running backs gained only 4.0 yards per carry last season, leading to 1,604 and 10 touchdowns on 398 rushes with a league high 114 catches for 876 yards and six touchdowns on 130 targets.
As a result, De’Von Achane was active catching the ball (78/592/6 on 87 targets). Miami gave him almost twice as many carries (203) compared to 2023 (103), leading to a career high in rushing yards (907) with six more scores. He posted three impact games in fantasy points (29.50, 32.10, and 31.00) in PPR formats, two of which came against the Bills. Despite his success running the ball, the Dolphins gave Achane more than 15 rushes in only two games (22/96 and 17/73/1).
Jaylen Wright drew some late excitement in fantasy drafts last season due to his possible early down handcuff value to Raheem Mostert. Unfortunately, he finished with one active game (13/86) and minimal overall results (68/249/0 with three catches for eight yards). The Dolphins brought in Alexander Mattison to compete for touches, but Wright has the college resume to be a more explosive rotational player.
In one easy season, Tyreek Hill went from a fantasy stud (119/1,814/13 – 15.1 yards per catch) to a chain mover (11.8 yards per catch) who lost his big-play ability (13 catches of 20 yards or more, with one reaching the 40-yard mark – 29/9 in 2023). After shining in Week 1 (7/130/1), Hill gained over 85 yards in two other matchups (10/115/1 and 9/105). He played through a wrist issue over the second half of the year while battling a foot issue in late October. The Dolphins’ offense will only go as far as Hill can take them in 2025. If he starts off slowly, the whining and trade rumors will swirl. His name value will drive him up draft boards over the summer if his training camp reports are positive.
Similar to Hill, Jaylen Waddle has seen his yards per catch regress in back-to-back seasons (18.1, 14.1, and 12.8). In addition, his catches over the last three years (75, 72, and 58) were well off his rookie campaign (104), partly due to five missed games over the past two seasons. Waddle also scored a career-low two touchdowns in 2024. He failed to reach 10.00 fantasy points in PPR formats 10 times over his 15 starts. His best three outcomes (5/109, 8/144/1, and 9/99) all came at home. This draft season, Waddle draws a mid-tier WR3 rating in early high-stakes drafts. His ceiling remains high, making him a value in the fantasy market.
Jonnu Smith capitalized on the demise of Miami’s top two wide receivers, leading to career highs in catches (88), receiving yards (884), and targets (111) while matching his previous top in touchdowns (8). His best production came over his final 12 matchups (7/96/1, 6/101/2, 9/87/1, 10/113, 9/48/1, and 9/56/1). Smith ranked fourth in tight end scoring (223.40) in PPR formats at age 28. If Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stay on the field for 17 games, Smith should see fewer chances. His fantasy value (7th tight end) is driven by one year’s success. At the same time, he showed his potential.
Based on receiving options, Tua Tagovailoa has four intriguing pieces to his passing pie, giving Miami a wide range of outcomes in 2025. In the BestBall market, I see value in the double wide receiver handcuff with Tua, year after I avoided all players.
