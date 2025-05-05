Ranking NFL Offenses: Miami Dolphins No. 13

Tyreek Hill *when healthy* is still one of the better wide receivers in the NFL



2023 stats:



- WR2 finish

- 1,799 yards

- 119 receptions

- 13 touchdowns



In 2024, he posted 980+ on 80+ receptions playing without Tua Tagovailoa for 6+ games.



BUY BUY BUY.pic.twitter.com/DWGGFnq4dP