F1 News: Charles Leclerc Has Hilarious Response to Lewis Hamilton Relationship with Ferrari Team Chief
At the Trento Sports Festival, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc responded with humor as he discussed the relationship between Ferrari's team principal, Frederic Vasseur and his 2025 teammate Lewis Hamilton. The event, which was attended by fans and media, saw the Monegasque lightheartedly addressing the potential challenges that come with welcoming a driver of Hamilton's stature into the Ferrari fold.
The discussions at the festival focused on the much-anticipated arrival of Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time F1 World Champion, to the Italian racing powerhouse. Known for his strong history and racecraft, Hamilton's decision to leave his long-standing team, Mercedes, in favor of the Scuderia came as a surprise. The transfer, described as one of the most remarkable in F1 history, sets a thrilling stage for the 2025 season with two formidable drivers, Hamilton and Leclerc, at the forefront of Ferrari’s racing endeavors.
Leclerc addressed his relationship with the Ferrari team principal.
"Ours is a special relationship, if I make a mistake he just looks at me and I know what it means," Leclerc said. "There are no filters between us. Even if in F1 it is more difficult to be 'straight', Frederic tells me things to my face, he is very good at refocusing me.
"But Fred is not my girlfriend!"
"I knew about the negotiations with Lewis and, for me, having him will be an additional challenge with everything he has won. I am very happy that Hamilton is coming and I can't wait because you can learn from every team-mate."
Frederic Vasseur, who took over as team principal in 2023, has already established himself as a strong figure at Ferrari, bringing his no-nonsense approach to the fore, an attribute that Leclerc visibly admires. Vasseur's relationship with Hamilton extends back to previous working relationships, leading to a smoother negotiation process for the driver joining Ferrari.
"It wasn't difficult actually," Vasseur admitted. "Ferrari has always been in his thoughts in some ways and now the stars have aligned. But he comes to win, not on holiday. And I'm convinced that we have everything to try."
Hamilton's forthcoming move to Ferrari is not solely about bolstering the Italian team’s championship prospects but also poses significant internal dynamics to consider. The presence of two competitive drivers, both capable of leading the championship charge, presents a management challenge for the team. Leclerc remains optimistic, viewing the partnership as an opportunity for growth and learning. "For me, it will be a great opportunity to show what I can do in the car," he expressed. "I am very happy that Hamilton is coming and I can't wait because you can learn from every team-mate."
This change also has broader implications for the sport. Leclerc, who has been part of Ferrari since 2019 and is deeply tied to its ethos, stands alongside Hamilton as they both aim to reclaim Ferrari's dominant legacy in F1. The 2025 season promises to test the relationship between the two drivers and how effectively Ferrari can channel this into cohesive race-winning strategies.
The subtle complexities of this new dynamic also extend to Leclerc's ongoing partnership with current teammate Carlos Sainz. Leclerc has previously highlighted his excellent relationship with Sainz, and now looks forward to the developments that Hamilton's entrance might bring.
"I have always had an excellent relationship with Carlos [Sainz]," Leclerc noted. "For sure, with Lewis I will remove some doubts about certain things he can do. However, I will keep my look, he will continue with his interesting styles."