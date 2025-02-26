F1 Legend Predicts Fireworks Between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen
F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has given his opinion on the upcoming 2025 season. He believes that 2025 will not see Max Verstappen retaining his world champion status for a fifth consecutive time, but instead, Lewis Hamilton will be a force to contend with at Ferrari.
The Red Bull champion clinched the title for the fourth time last year. However, Montoya's prediction suggests that the competition will be tougher this year, especially from teams like McLaren and Ferrari.
Last season wasn't an easy one for the Dutch driver. Not only did he struggle with the narrow operating window of his machinery, but he also faced strong competition from the Papaya team. This year, McLaren is likely to remain a strong team and is expected to maintain this momentum through the season. Of course, Lewis Hamilton has potentially positioned himself into a very strong team.
"Verstappen is not going to be a problem for Lewis this year," Montoya said via the Daily Mail. "I would be surprised if Red Bull came out to fight like in recent years."
"You just start moving sideways or even backwards," he said if Max begins to feel the pressure.
"If you keep going based on wrong principles, you're never going to get out of the hole. And that hole can be very deep, that's the problem."
Historically, Verstappen and Hamilton's rivalry is well-documented. Their most intense season came in 2021, when Verstappen overtook Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, winning the championship. Their past clashes make the potential battles for the upcoming season even more exciting.
Montoya recognizes Verstappen's competitive nature and intensity - something which has allowed him to struggle previously.
"Max doesn't like to lose, and Max is a guy who would rather crash than let himself be beaten," Montoya highlighted. "We saw it at the end of last year, when he did things that surprised people. We were wondering: 'Why did he do that?'
"When he went up against Lewis [to end Hamilton's dominance] and took no prisoners, everyone thought: 'Oh, great. Finally someone is standing up to Hamilton.' Now the positions are reversed."
Pre-season testing, which began today in Bahrain, provided the first glimpse of the 2025 race cars. But everything is still up in the air for the season.