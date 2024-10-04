Sir Jackie Stewart Reveals Emotional Truth After Massive Donation: 'I'm Forgetting People's Names'
Sir Jackie Stewart, a legendary figure in the world of motor racing, has dedicated £4.2 million to launch a formidable attack against dementia, a condition that has deeply affected his family. This behemoth of a financial commitment is being channelled through his charity, Race Against Dementia (RAD), in collaboration with Rosetrees Trust UK.
The initiative is a heartfelt response to the decade-long battle his wife, Lady Helen Stewart, has waged against frontotemporal dementia. This effort is set to energize dementia research with substantial grants distributed to six innovative research teams across the United Kingdom.
The funding aims to stimulate groundbreaking research with each team potentially receiving up to £750,000 to develop new approaches to tackle various forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s disease, and vascular dementia.
Sir Jackie Stewart himself said the following on the project:
“I know first-hand the devastation that dementia brings to entire families when they realise there is currently no cure.
“Formula 1 teams are relentless in their drive to succeed. We believe this mindset can be applied to dementia research. I’m hopeful that these new teams will speed up progress and get results.”
The projects funded by this initiative are exploring pioneering areas of research. For instance, one study is investigating the potential link between air pollution and Alzheimer’s disease, focusing on how microscopic airborne particles might contribute to brain cell damage. Another interesting line of research examines the use of non-invasive focused ultrasound technology in treating Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease dementia, inspired by its successful application in Parkinson’s treatment in the United States.
At 85, Sir Jackie Stewart is not only a celebrated sportsman but also a person facing personal health battles. In June 2023, he suffered a stroke in the Middle East, which has affected his cognitive sharpness.
“You know, I could easily have it. I’ve got all the makings of it. I’m forgetting people’s names occasionally and I’m not as sharp as I was. If I have it, I have it. I’m still fully operational. But I probably will get it.”
Beyond his immediate circle, Stewart's initiative leverages Formula 1’s global influence to raise awareness and accelerate the search for dementia treatments and cures. Additionally, the project extends support to early career researchers across several countries, including the UK, Australia, the US, Europe, and South Africa, thereby broadening its impact globally.
The pervasive reach of dementia is staggering, affecting over 55 million people worldwide, with nearly 10 million new cases emerging annually. This makes the collaborative efforts of Stewart's initiative and Rosetrees Trust particularly vital. Richard Ross of Rosetrees mirrors this ambition.
"Sir Jackie Stewart has championed Formula 1 racing, and Rosetrees has championed brilliant new medical research ideas. Together, we’re applying ‘outside of the box’ thinking to solve difficult problems, making this a dynamic partnership in the race to find life-changing breakthroughs.”