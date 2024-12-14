Liverpool FC ON SI

WATCH: Rodrigo Muniz Scores For Fulham To Sink Liverpool Title Hopes

Chelsea will be without one point if they win on Sunday

Owen Cummings

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Fulham have taken the retaken the lead against Liverpool thanks to a Rodrigo Muniz flick.

Liverpool did equalise straight after half time through Cody Gakpo, although they have not been able to go on to get the winner, as they are punished for not the first time this season. The longer the game goes on, the more costly Andrew Robertson's red card looks...

READ MORE: Where To Watch: Liverpool v Fulham - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League

Arne Slot has been without defenders Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, who are all out through injury, while Alexis Mac Allister serves a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards.

The Dutchman recalled Cody Gakpo to the starting XI, with Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench in the only change from the 1-0 victory over Girona on Tuesday. Andrew Robertson's red card has seen him had to rethink his system.

Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa also returned to the squad after over two months out through injury.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool ‘One of Several’ Clubs ‘Closely’ Monitoring Brighton’s Joao Pedro Ahead of Transfer Window

Marco Silva is missing the injured Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson, whilst Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey are banned.

Watch Fulham's goal here:

Published
Owen Cummings
OWEN CUMMINGS

LFC Transfer Room Football Correspondent. Freelance journalist with experience covering Liverpool FC, having also written for leading music publications

Home/Matchday