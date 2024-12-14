WATCH: Rodrigo Muniz Scores For Fulham To Sink Liverpool Title Hopes
Fulham have taken the retaken the lead against Liverpool thanks to a Rodrigo Muniz flick.
Liverpool did equalise straight after half time through Cody Gakpo, although they have not been able to go on to get the winner, as they are punished for not the first time this season. The longer the game goes on, the more costly Andrew Robertson's red card looks...
Arne Slot has been without defenders Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, who are all out through injury, while Alexis Mac Allister serves a one-match ban after picking up five yellow cards.
The Dutchman recalled Cody Gakpo to the starting XI, with Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench in the only change from the 1-0 victory over Girona on Tuesday. Andrew Robertson's red card has seen him had to rethink his system.
Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa also returned to the squad after over two months out through injury.
Marco Silva is missing the injured Joachim Andersen, Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson, whilst Tom Cairney and Calvin Bassey are banned.