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How Much Are NCAA Softball Regional Tickets? Comparing All 16 Sites

Who is the most expensive, cheapest and everything inbetween.
Maren Angus-Coombs|
The Eugene Regional is one of the most expensive tickets in the 2026 NCAA Tournaments.
The Eugene Regional is one of the most expensive tickets in the 2026 NCAA Tournaments. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College softball is a booming business at this time of the year. With the 2026 NCAA Tournament starting at 16 regional sites on Friday, it's time to take a look at how much it costs to get in the gates.

All sites have multiple options; all-session, single-session and/or single game.

Of the 16 sites, only six are sold out of all-session packages. Those include Lincoln, Knoxville, Los Angeles, Lubbock, Stillwater, and Bryan-College Station.

If tickets aren't available via the host, SeatGeek has at least one day available for all 16 Regionals.

Most Expensive: Oregon Ducks

Jane Sanders Stadium is home to the most expensive all-session ticket starting at $65.

Single session tickets start at $24.

On SeatGeek, all-session tickets are reselling for $104, which isn't the most expensive. Single-day tickets are listed at $45 for Friday and $37 for Saturday.

Cheapest: LSU Tigers

The Baton Rouge Regional is home to the 16th overall seed and the cheapest all-session ticket package which starts at $20.

LSU is unique becaue it doesn't offer daily session tickets for each day but it does offer single-game tickets that start at $10.

On SeatGeek, all-session passes are listed for $160.

Most Expensive All-Session Resale Price: Nebraska Cornhuskers

After researching all 16 sites on SeatGeek, the most expensive resale prices belong to the Lincoln Regional.

Tickets went on sale Monday, and all-session tickets were listed as low as $55. As of Thursday, the cheapest all-session ticket is reselling for $378.

Most Expensive Single Session Resale Price: Texas Tech Red Raiders

With limited seating in Lubbock, the Red Raiders are a hot ticket for Regionals.

After all-session tickets went on sale for $63, many turned to SeatGeek and have daily tickets listed for double the amount.

Friday is $98, Saturday is $150, and Sunday is $121.

Prices Around the Country

Alabama Crimson Tide

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$58

N/A

Session 1

$20

$15

Session 2

$20

$25

Session 3

$20

N/A

Texas Longhorns

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$55

$210

Session 1

$20

$19

Session 2

$20

$44

Session 3

$20

N/A

Oklahoma Sooners

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

N/A

N/A

Session 1

$22

$27

Session 2

$22

$35

Session 3

$22

N/A

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$55

$378

Session 1

$20

$51

Session 2

$20

$48

Session 3

$20

N/A

Arkansas Razorbacks

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$40

$64

Session 1

$16

$19

Session 2

$16

N/A

Session 3

$16

N/A

Florida Gators

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$60

$151

Session 1

$22

$31

Session 2

$22

$38

Session 3

$22

N/A

Tennessee Lady Vols

Knoxville is a unique situation because it is sold out through the school but plenty of resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

Type of Ticket

Ticketmaster

SeatGeek

All-Session

N/A

$86

Session 1

$53

$32

Session 2

$54

N/A

Session 3

$48

N/A

UCLA Bruins

UCLA is completely sold out throught the school and availibility on the secondary market is scarce.

As of Thursday, the only ticket options are for Saturday at $71 via SeatGeek.

Florida State Seminoles

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$39

$55

Session 1

N/A

$19

Session 2

N/A

$23

Session 3

N/A

N/A

Georgia Bulldogs

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$55

$130

Session 1

$20

$36

Session 2

$20

$29

Session 3

$20

$31

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$63

N/A

Session 1

N/A

$98

Session 2

N/A

$150

Session 3

N/A

$121

Duke Blue Devils

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$58

N/A

Session 1

$21

$37

Session 2

$21

N/A

Session 3

$21

N/A

Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Stillwater is completely sold out through the school but tickets are available starting at $120 on SeatGeek for all-sessions and $51 for Friday.

Oregon Ducks

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$65

$104

Session 1

$24

$45

Session 2

$24

$37

Session 3

$24

N/A

Texas A&M Aggies

Davis Diamond doesn't have anything available via the school's site but there are some tickets available for Saturday, starting at $15 on SeatGeek.

LSU Tigers

Type of Ticket

Box Office

SeatGeek

All-Session

$20

$160

Game 1

$10

$20

Game 2

$10

N/A

Game 3

$10

N/A

Game 4

$10

N/A

Game 5

$10

N/A

Game 6

$10

N/A

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Published | Modified
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.

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