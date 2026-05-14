How Much Are NCAA Softball Regional Tickets? Comparing All 16 Sites

College softball is a booming business at this time of the year. With the 2026 NCAA Tournament starting at 16 regional sites on Friday, it's time to take a look at how much it costs to get in the gates.

All sites have multiple options; all-session, single-session and/or single game.

Of the 16 sites, only six are sold out of all-session packages. Those include Lincoln, Knoxville, Los Angeles, Lubbock, Stillwater, and Bryan-College Station.

If tickets aren't available via the host, SeatGeek has at least one day available for all 16 Regionals.

Most Expensive: Oregon Ducks

Jane Sanders Stadium is home to the most expensive all-session ticket starting at $65.

Single session tickets start at $24.

On SeatGeek, all-session tickets are reselling for $104, which isn't the most expensive. Single-day tickets are listed at $45 for Friday and $37 for Saturday.

Single day tickets for the NCAA Eugene Regional go on sale tonight at 5 p.m.!



🎟️ https://t.co/IXRHiYLDWD#GoDucks | #Version♾️ pic.twitter.com/g7YkOgbnoK — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) May 13, 2026

Cheapest: LSU Tigers

The Baton Rouge Regional is home to the 16th overall seed and the cheapest all-session ticket package which starts at $20.

LSU is unique becaue it doesn't offer daily session tickets for each day but it does offer single-game tickets that start at $10.

On SeatGeek, all-session passes are listed for $160.

Single-game tickets just dropped ‼️ https://t.co/LpelZxUShL — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) May 14, 2026

Most Expensive All-Session Resale Price: Nebraska Cornhuskers

After researching all 16 sites on SeatGeek, the most expensive resale prices belong to the Lincoln Regional.

Tickets went on sale Monday, and all-session tickets were listed as low as $55. As of Thursday, the cheapest all-session ticket is reselling for $378.

Packed house all weekend long. pic.twitter.com/UlqJQ7CXRK — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 12, 2026

Most Expensive Single Session Resale Price: Texas Tech Red Raiders

With limited seating in Lubbock, the Red Raiders are a hot ticket for Regionals.

After all-session tickets went on sale for $63, many turned to SeatGeek and have daily tickets listed for double the amount.

Friday is $98, Saturday is $150, and Sunday is $121.

For the second straight year, the road to OKC begins right here in Lubbock!



Regional Hub: https://t.co/uStTQNNXZm pic.twitter.com/7jzVliVUnG — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) May 13, 2026

Prices Around the Country

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $58 N/A Session 1 $20 $15 Session 2 $20 $25 Session 3 $20 N/A

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $55 $210 Session 1 $20 $19 Session 2 $20 $44 Session 3 $20 N/A

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session N/A N/A Session 1 $22 $27 Session 2 $22 $35 Session 3 $22 N/A

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $55 $378 Session 1 $20 $51 Session 2 $20 $48 Session 3 $20 N/A

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $40 $64 Session 1 $16 $19 Session 2 $16 N/A Session 3 $16 N/A

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $60 $151 Session 1 $22 $31 Session 2 $22 $38 Session 3 $22 N/A

Knoxville is a unique situation because it is sold out through the school but plenty of resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

Type of Ticket Ticketmaster SeatGeek All-Session N/A $86 Session 1 $53 $32 Session 2 $54 N/A Session 3 $48 N/A

UCLA is completely sold out throught the school and availibility on the secondary market is scarce.

As of Thursday, the only ticket options are for Saturday at $71 via SeatGeek.

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $39 $55 Session 1 N/A $19 Session 2 N/A $23 Session 3 N/A N/A

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $55 $130 Session 1 $20 $36 Session 2 $20 $29 Session 3 $20 $31

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $63 N/A Session 1 N/A $98 Session 2 N/A $150 Session 3 N/A $121

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $58 N/A Session 1 $21 $37 Session 2 $21 N/A Session 3 $21 N/A

Stillwater is completely sold out through the school but tickets are available starting at $120 on SeatGeek for all-sessions and $51 for Friday.

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $65 $104 Session 1 $24 $45 Session 2 $24 $37 Session 3 $24 N/A

Davis Diamond doesn't have anything available via the school's site but there are some tickets available for Saturday, starting at $15 on SeatGeek.

Type of Ticket Box Office SeatGeek All-Session $20 $160 Game 1 $10 $20 Game 2 $10 N/A Game 3 $10 N/A Game 4 $10 N/A Game 5 $10 N/A Game 6 $10 N/A