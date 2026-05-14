How Much Are NCAA Softball Regional Tickets? Comparing All 16 Sites
College softball is a booming business at this time of the year. With the 2026 NCAA Tournament starting at 16 regional sites on Friday, it's time to take a look at how much it costs to get in the gates.
All sites have multiple options; all-session, single-session and/or single game.
Of the 16 sites, only six are sold out of all-session packages. Those include Lincoln, Knoxville, Los Angeles, Lubbock, Stillwater, and Bryan-College Station.
If tickets aren't available via the host, SeatGeek has at least one day available for all 16 Regionals.
Most Expensive: Oregon Ducks
Jane Sanders Stadium is home to the most expensive all-session ticket starting at $65.
Single session tickets start at $24.
On SeatGeek, all-session tickets are reselling for $104, which isn't the most expensive. Single-day tickets are listed at $45 for Friday and $37 for Saturday.
Cheapest: LSU Tigers
The Baton Rouge Regional is home to the 16th overall seed and the cheapest all-session ticket package which starts at $20.
LSU is unique becaue it doesn't offer daily session tickets for each day but it does offer single-game tickets that start at $10.
On SeatGeek, all-session passes are listed for $160.
Most Expensive All-Session Resale Price: Nebraska Cornhuskers
After researching all 16 sites on SeatGeek, the most expensive resale prices belong to the Lincoln Regional.
Tickets went on sale Monday, and all-session tickets were listed as low as $55. As of Thursday, the cheapest all-session ticket is reselling for $378.
Most Expensive Single Session Resale Price: Texas Tech Red Raiders
With limited seating in Lubbock, the Red Raiders are a hot ticket for Regionals.
After all-session tickets went on sale for $63, many turned to SeatGeek and have daily tickets listed for double the amount.
Friday is $98, Saturday is $150, and Sunday is $121.
Prices Around the Country
Alabama Crimson Tide
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$58
N/A
Session 1
$20
$15
Session 2
$20
$25
Session 3
$20
N/A
Texas Longhorns
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$55
$210
Session 1
$20
$19
Session 2
$20
$44
Session 3
$20
N/A
Oklahoma Sooners
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
N/A
N/A
Session 1
$22
$27
Session 2
$22
$35
Session 3
$22
N/A
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$55
$378
Session 1
$20
$51
Session 2
$20
$48
Session 3
$20
N/A
Arkansas Razorbacks
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$40
$64
Session 1
$16
$19
Session 2
$16
N/A
Session 3
$16
N/A
Florida Gators
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$60
$151
Session 1
$22
$31
Session 2
$22
$38
Session 3
$22
N/A
Tennessee Lady Vols
Knoxville is a unique situation because it is sold out through the school but plenty of resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.
Type of Ticket
Ticketmaster
SeatGeek
All-Session
N/A
$86
Session 1
$53
$32
Session 2
$54
N/A
Session 3
$48
N/A
UCLA Bruins
UCLA is completely sold out throught the school and availibility on the secondary market is scarce.
As of Thursday, the only ticket options are for Saturday at $71 via SeatGeek.
Florida State Seminoles
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$39
$55
Session 1
N/A
$19
Session 2
N/A
$23
Session 3
N/A
N/A
Georgia Bulldogs
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$55
$130
Session 1
$20
$36
Session 2
$20
$29
Session 3
$20
$31
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$63
N/A
Session 1
N/A
$98
Session 2
N/A
$150
Session 3
N/A
$121
Duke Blue Devils
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$58
N/A
Session 1
$21
$37
Session 2
$21
N/A
Session 3
$21
N/A
Oklahoma State Cowgirls
Stillwater is completely sold out through the school but tickets are available starting at $120 on SeatGeek for all-sessions and $51 for Friday.
Oregon Ducks
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$65
$104
Session 1
$24
$45
Session 2
$24
$37
Session 3
$24
N/A
Texas A&M Aggies
Davis Diamond doesn't have anything available via the school's site but there are some tickets available for Saturday, starting at $15 on SeatGeek.
LSU Tigers
Type of Ticket
Box Office
SeatGeek
All-Session
$20
$160
Game 1
$10
$20
Game 2
$10
N/A
Game 3
$10
N/A
Game 4
$10
N/A
Game 5
$10
N/A
Game 6
$10
N/A
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Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 for various outlets including Softball America, ESPNW and Hurrdat Sports. She is currently the managing editor of Softball On SI and also serves as an analyst for Nebraska softball games on Nebraska Public Media and B1G+.