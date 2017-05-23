England's U-20s were probably feeling pretty good about themselves after a World Cup-opening 3-0 win over Argentina in South Korea, but the future Three Lions came crashing back to earth in sensational fashion on Tuesday.

Fikayo Tomoro's second-half own goal from the center circle allowed Guinea to snatch a 1-1 draw with England in Jeonju. Under a bit of pressure, the 19-year-old, Canada-born Chelsea product turned and over-hit a backpass that goalkeeper Dean Henderson was not prepared–and out of position–to handle, gifting the opposition the goal.

ICYMI: England drew 1-1 with Guinea in the U20 World Cup after this *sensational* own goal by @ChelseaFC's Fikayo Tomori #CFC #Chelsea 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/GmQKF7e6vo — Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) May 23, 2017

Despite the blunder, England remains in good position to advance and plays group-leading and tournament host South Korea on Friday.