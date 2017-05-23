Planet Futbol

Watch: England scores incredible own goal from center circle at U-20 World Cup

icon
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

England's U-20s were probably feeling pretty good about themselves after a World Cup-opening 3-0 win over Argentina in South Korea, but the future Three Lions came crashing back to earth in sensational fashion on Tuesday.

Fikayo Tomoro's second-half own goal from the center circle allowed Guinea to snatch a 1-1 draw with England in Jeonju. Under a bit of pressure, the 19-year-old, Canada-born Chelsea product turned and over-hit a backpass that goalkeeper Dean Henderson was not prepared–and out of position–to handle, gifting the opposition the goal.

Despite the blunder, England remains in good position to advance and plays group-leading and tournament host South Korea on Friday.

