Planet Futbol

France, England fans pay tribute to terror victims, sing Oasis, 'God Save The Queen'


SI.com Staff
2 hours ago

France and England are unfortunately no strangers to terrorist attacks, and ahead of the two nations' friendly on Tuesday, their fans came together in a showing of unity and solidarity. 

Prior to the showdown at Stade de France in Paris, which was rocked by a bombing just outside the stadium in November 2015, supporters for both sides sang to Oasis's "Don't Look Back In Anger" and also shared England anthem "God Save The Queen."

There have been tributes around the globe (honored almost universally) for victims of two recent attacks in England, where 22 were killed in a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, followed by another attack at London Bridge. 

The two sides are closing their respective international fixture windows after suffering subpar World Cup qualifying results in the last few days. France was beaten in the final seconds by Sweden after an atrocious goalkeeping gaffe by Hugo Lloris, while England salvaged a draw against Scotland with a last-gasp goal from Harry Kane.

