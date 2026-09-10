Would the Jonas Brothers Ever Perform at the Super Bowl? Nick Jonas Is Interested

The Jonas Brothers are headlining the halftime show for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10—a much-anticipated bout between the 49ers and the Rams—but if all goes well, perhaps we’ll see their family affair at another football-related halftime sometime soon.

In a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated on behalf of his new collaboration with DraftKings, Nick Jonas said he and his brothers would absolutely consider a Super Bowl halftime opportunity if they ever got the chance.

“Yeah, I mean, I’d love to,” he said. “I think it’d be certainly a bucket list item for us, and maybe this is kind of our audition for that.”

Catalogue wouldn’t be an issue—the Jo Bros have eight albums of original music under their belts, and that’s not even counting their individual solo projects—and neither would appeal. As of this writing, the brothers are fresh off a 90-date tour for their 2025 album Greetings From Your Hometown and are actively jumping into a new 45-city bonanza that promises fans a look back at their popular Burning Up era.

“I think that there’s a ton of crossover between sports fans and Jonas Brothers fans, and we see it at our shows,” Jonas continued. “We see it in the way that, you know, our fans fully get behind their teams when the time comes, and I think that it’d be really good timing, entering this chapter of our life and journey.

“Would be fun to cap it off with a Super Bowl performance.”

Indeed, just as the Super Bowl is the top of the professional mountain for a football player, so too is the game’s halftime for a musician. Being tapped to perform is almost a rite of passage for the world’s biggest acts, a way to etch their name in history that has nothing to do with things like awards or album reviews. In some ways, it’s sort of ... well, it’s sort of the Super Bowl of music.

“Prince is probably my favorite of all time. ‘Purple Rain’ in the rain was spectacular,” Jonas says of his halftime Hall of Fame. “I love the L.A. celebration. That was pretty awesome, with Snoop and the whole crew. Dr. Dre. Bruce Springsteen was spectacular as a Jersey guy, and then anytime Bruno [Mars] pops up, it’s always a party.”

Will Nick & Co. soon join them? We’ll just have to see. In the end, the real appeal must be made to rapper and Roc Nation founder Jay-Z, who is responsible for picking the Super Bowl halftime each year. Is Hov a fan of the Jo Bros? If not, hopefully Thursday’s performance will make him one.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 10.