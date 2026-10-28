The 49ers Could Trade for Maxx Crosby if the Raiders Keep Losing

The 49ers are just getting started.

They traded a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for DeForest Buckner on Tuesday. And in a couple weeks, if the Raiders continue their losing streak, the 49ers just might trade two first-round picks to Las Vegas for Maxx Crosby.

Here's what we know.

The Raiders have lost four games in a row. They're not going anywhere this season. And they tried to trade Crosby to the Ravens just a few months ago, but the Ravens backed out of the deal.

The Raiders need draft picks more than they need a 29-year-old Crosby. They're building for 2028. They don't need to waste any more of his prime. I'm sure Crosby would love to play for legit contender such as the 49ers. Plus, he started his career in Oakland and seems to like the Bay Area.

And of course, the 49ers need another pass rusher. They can't count on Nick Bosa anymore. That's why they traded for Buckner. If they had any real confidence that Bosa would return to full strength after the bye week and stay healthy the rest of the season and play up to his contract, they wouldn't have traded a fourth-round pick to the Colts for a half-season rental at a position of strength. Osa Odighizuwa, Gracen Halton, Keion White, Sebastian Valdez and James Thompson Jr. all are playing well in the interior. None of them are as good at rushing the quarterback as Buckner.

Crosby would give the 49ers a serious Bosa replacement, both this season and in the future. Because Bosa probably won't be on the team in 2027. His salary cap number will balloon to nearly $55 million, and he'll have less than $1 million in guaranteed money. He'll no doubt want an extension, and the 49ers probably won't give him one. They'd be crazy to extend him after his third ACL surgery. Which means they might trade him or release him if no one wants to take on his bloated contract.

Crosby and Buckner together would give the 49ers an elite defensive line and would make them clear-cut Super Bowl favorites.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, Crosby won't be nearly as cheap as Buckner. Crosby probably would cost the 49ers their first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, considering both will be late first-round picks, presumably. But that's a small price to pay for a team that's focused on winning now. Those picks are expendable.

If the 49ers are serious about Crosby, they'll have to wait at least two weeks to get him. That's because the Raiders play the 49ers on Nov. 8. They'd be crazy to trade Crosby before then.

After that game, assuming the Raiders lose, Crosby probably will get traded. And it would be a shame if he were to go to some other Super Bowl contender instead of the 49ers.

Make the trade.