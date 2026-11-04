76ers Trending Up in NBA Championship Market on Kalshi

The Philadelphia 76ers are feeling the brotherly love as they sit near the top of Kalshi’s NBA Championship market. Philly sits with the third-best price on the board at 14%, only behind the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder as the highest-priced Eastern Conference team.

The 76ers came into the 2026-27 season with a 10% chance to win the NBA Finals before jumping by 4% after their hot start. A $10 trade on the Sixers winning the NBA Finals this season profits $57.35.

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Everything trending up for Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers could not have imagined a better start to the season than where they’re at right now. The Sixers are 7-1, which is tied for the best record in the league and leads the Eastern Conference. Their 7-1 start includes two wins over the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks.

The Sixers' strategic play has gotten them to this point. They sit in the top half of the league in assists per game at 26.5 while committing the fewest turnovers. This is about as good a job as they could’ve asked for, coming in with the amount of star power on the roster and all of the new players.

The 76ers defense has also been elite, allowing the second-fewest points at 105.1 while boasting a +5.7 scoring differential. They also hold opponents to just 43.2% from the field, which is also top-3 in the league.

Tyrese Maxey is leading the way, averaging a career-high 29.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds despite the new additions. LeBron James has taken a step back as a lead shot taker and taken more of a team-first approach with 16.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 7 rebounds. The rest of the starting five, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe, are each averaging 12+ points as well.

The Sixers kick off a three-game road trip on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, who were their only loss this season.

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