Aaron Glenn Coaches Fired Market Continues to Spike on Kalshi

There is no way that Aaron Glenn is sitting down right now, given how hot his seat is. Kalshi’s head-coach-fired market continues to trend up on the New York Jets firing Glenn this season, with their dreadful 2-7 record to this point. He has a 94% chance of being fired this season.

Glenn’s firing price has been over 90% for over two weeks. Kalshi settles the market based on whether Glenn is still with the Jets on March 1, 2027. A $10 trade that the Jets fire him by then profits $.58.

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Jets crashing down

Glenn's price to be fired has remained above 90% during the Jets' last three losses. The downfall started in Week 7 when they lost to the then-winless Miami Dolphins at home. It continued in Week 8 after losing 38-33 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Things completely collapsed in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 35-12. They were competitive in the first half, trailing 14-12 before the Chiefs shut them out 21-0 in the second half.

In their Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Jets became just the third team in the last 45 years to lose after scoring on their first six possessions.

The Jets schedule for the rest of the season doesn’t get any easier. They have two games against the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Minnesota Vikings.

Woody Johnson holds off

Thankfully, this market lasts until March, given that Woody Johnson has a long history of rarely firing coaches mid-season. Robert Saleh became the first Jets head coach under Johnson to be fired mid-season in 2024 after going 20-36 in his nearly three-year stint.

Prior to Saleh, Adam Gase and Todd Bowles were the last two Jets head coaches fired, and both were fired immediately following the regular season.

Given the current state of the team and Woody Johnson’s history of waiting until the season finishes to make any drastic changes, we could see Glenn coach out the rest of the season before a move is made.

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