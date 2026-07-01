Anthony Davis Trade: Kalshi Says Yes!

The Golden State Warriors may be on the prowl for the brow as Anthony Davis has a favorable price to be moved. Among all players with prices to be traded, Davis is the most expensive.

AD sits at a 57% chance to be traded on Kalshi, and is the only player above a 50% chance. His price jumped 27% in just two days.

Will Anthony Davis be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 57%

No 47%

Anthony Davis’ trade market on Kalshi indicates a move by February 12, 2027, which is when the market settles. A $10 trade on Davis being moved would net $7.32 and $10.51 if he stays put with the Washington Wizards.

Mixed rumors

Rumors exploded after Draymond Green declined his $27.7 million player option. In the same report, ESPN’s Shams Charania hinted that Golden State would focus on acquiring both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

ESPN’s Marc J Spears came out a day later saying that the Washington Wizards were not interested in trading Anthony Davis. He even went as far as saying that Wizards GM Will Dawkins is a “huge fan of AD.”

Feeding off the report that Washington has no interest in trading Anthony Davis, Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson hinted that the Wizards are a wildcard team to land LeBron James and reunite the former Lakers in the nation's capital.

Quietly making moves

While Davis leads the board of players to potentially be traded, his price did drop 20% overnight, going from 77% to 57%, mainly off the report that Washington wasn’t interested in moving him.

Washington quietly has one of the more intriguing teams in the league with Davis on the roster. He’s surrounded by Trae Young and Kyshawn George in the backcourt, No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa, and Alex Sarr joining Davis in the frontcourt. Bub Carrington, Tre Johnson, and Bilal Coulibaly make up the depth on the bench.

A healthy roster could finally end Washington’s six-year playoff drought and 10-year drought of winning a playoff series.

With no rush on LeBron James’ free agency decision, we could see a delay in a potential Anthony Davis move as well.

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