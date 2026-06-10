Bronx Return? Luis Severino Tied to Yankees on Kalshi Market

Another day, another New York Yankees trade rumor. This time, the Yankees are being linked to a familiar face: Luis Severino in a potential trade with the Athletics.

Severino is no stranger to the Bronx. He spent nearly a decade with the Yankees from 2015-2023, where he earned two All-Star selections and was the league's shutout leader in 2018.

Although the MLB prediction market on Kalshi for Severino’s next team has him favored to remain with the A’s, the Yankees have the second strongest chance to land him above the Philadelphia Phillies.

Luis Severino Next Team - Kalshi

A’s 55%

New York Yankees 20%

Philadelphia Phillies 14%

The A’s remain favored to keep Severino through the March 25, 2027 deadline that Kalshi has set for this market. However, outside of his current team, the Yankees 20% ($10 to win $30.53) chance at landing him is the second best.

Why the Yankees make sense

This would be a pure depth and insurance move for the Yankees. They have a long list of pitching injuries this season, including starters Max Fried, Clarke Schmidt, and Gerrit Cole all missing time. Relievers Angel Chivilli, Luis Gil, and Brock Selvidge have been on the injury report as well.

Another consideration: While Cam Schlittler continues to impress and make his case as the AL Cy Young favorite, adding a veteran like Severino could take some pressure and injury risk off his plate.

Yankees out on Skubal?

The Yankees have been linked to Tiger star Tarik Skubal as well, and are currently trading at a 9% chance of landing him, which is less than where they were earlier in the week. However, it would likely mean shipping off several young prospects and key players. That's a much higher price than they’d pay trading for Severino.

Severino this season

After starting the season as the Opening Day pitcher, Severino has appeared in 12 games and has a 2-6 record as the starter. He leads the team in strikeouts with 65. Across 62.2 innings pitched, he’s accumulated a 4.16 ERA, including 26 earned runs and 12 home runs.

At the time of writing, Severino is currently on the 15-Day IL after suffering a strain of his right shoulder capsule and subscapularis. Ironically enough, he suffered the injury after pitching one inning against the New York Yankees.

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