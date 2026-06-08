Claim Your $10 Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS for Spurs vs Knicks NBA Finals Game 3

The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973, and you can trade on this historic moment with a Kalshi promo code that unlocks a $10 bonus . The San Antonio Spurs face an uphill battle in Game 3 on Monday, June 8, but anything can happen in the Finals. New users can claim this prediction market promo by entering code SIBONUS during registration and making just $10 in trades.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the Spurs vs Knicks Game

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. You'll need to deposit a minimum of $1, then make $10 worth of trades on any market, including the Spurs vs Knicks matchup, to earn your $10 bonus. The beauty of this offer is that your trades don't need to be profitable; whether you predict the Knicks to clinch the title or the Spurs to mount a historic comeback, the bonus credits once you hit the $10 trading threshold.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Code SIBONUS is required at signup to claim the bonus

Available in all states except Nevada

Minimum deposit of $1 to activate the offer

Must trade at least $10 in event contracts to earn the bonus

No expiration date on this promotion

Proof of identification required during registration

Consider the Spurs' situation: they've dropped the first two games at home and need to win Game 3 in Madison Square Garden to stay alive. If you trade on the Knicks to win the Finals, you'd profit if New York clinches. Conversely, if you believe Wembanyama and the Spurs can spark a historic seven-game comeback, you could trade on San Antonio to win it all. Either way, your $10 in trades counts toward unlocking the bonus.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Game 3

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Spurs vs Knicks Finals before Monday's tipoff:

Visit Kalshi and click the Sign Up button to begin registration Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the signup process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identification such as a driver's license or passport, along with a selfie Deposit your minimum $1 using your preferred payment method Navigate to the Sports tab in the predictions marketplace Select the Spurs vs Knicks matchup or any other available market Make your prediction by trading Yes or No on specific outcomes Complete $10 in total trades to trigger your $10 bonus credit Withdraw your winnings anytime through the Transfers section

The Knicks are favored to win Game 3 and potentially clinch their first title in over 50 years, but the Spurs have shown resilience by nearly pulling off comebacks in both home games. This is your chance to participate in one of basketball's most compelling Finals matchups while claiming a valuable welcome offer. Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares to other prediction markets.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.