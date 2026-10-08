Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for a $60 Bonus for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football brings an intriguing matchup between Tampa Bay and Dallas, and it's the perfect opportunity to explore prediction market promos . New traders can use the Kalshi promo code SI60 to unlock $60 in trading bonus when they deposit and complete qualifying trades on October 8. This welcome offer gives you extra capital to trade on game outcomes and other real-world events beyond traditional sports betting.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Thursday Night Football

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a straightforward welcome bonus structure. You'll deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account regardless of whether those trades settle as winners or losers. This means you could trade on whether Dallas covers the spread against Tampa Bay, and your bonus arrives either way once you meet the trade requirement.

The bonus terms require you to complete your $25 in trades within seven days of registration. Your $60 bonus credit must then be used within seven days of being granted, or it expires. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify, and you'll need to enter code SI60 during signup. Identity verification through Know Your Customer (KYC) checks is required, which includes submitting a government-issued ID and confirming your personal information.

Here are the key terms to remember:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of registration

$60 bonus credited after qualifying trades settle

Bonus credit expires seven days after being granted

Code SI60 must be entered during account registration

Bonus applies to any available market, including Thursday Night Football outcomes

Bonus is awarded regardless of trade outcomes

If you trade $25 on the Cowboys-Buccaneers matchup and lose, you still receive your $60 bonus. If you win that trade, you keep your winnings and add the $60 bonus on top. This structure lets you explore Kalshi's prediction markets without worrying about your bonus eligibility depending on trade performance.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Before Thursday Night Football

Getting started with your Kalshi welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, verify your identity, fund your account, and begin trading on Thursday's game between Tampa Bay and Dallas.

Create your Kalshi account. Visit the Kalshi signup page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI60 during registration to activate your welcome bonus eligibility. Complete identity verification. Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID (driver's license or passport) and confirm your personal details. This process typically completes within minutes. Deposit funds into your account. Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 qualifying trades comfortably. Place your first trades on Thursday Night Football. Browse available markets for the Tampa Bay versus Dallas game and place trades totaling at least $25. Once these trades settle, your $60 bonus is credited to your account. Use your bonus on additional markets. After your bonus is credited, you have seven days to deploy it across Kalshi's available prediction markets, including sports outcomes, political events, and cultural predictions.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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