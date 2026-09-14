Darian Mensah Heisman Prediction Market Skyrockets Up After Massive Week 2 Performance

The U is all the way back, and Darian Mensah is capitalizing on the moment as Miami steamrolled through FAMU on Thursday to a 77-7 victory. In the first half, before Mario Cristobal pulled him, Mensah went 14/15 for 252 yards and three touchdowns, leading Miami to a 49-0 start. He is now a 17% favorite on Kalshi’s Heisman market.

Mensah went into Week 2 already as a 14% favorite after totaling 401 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1. He is the only player sitting above 10% on the board. A $10 trade on Mensah winning the Heisman profits $45.58.

2026-27 Heisman winner - Kalshi

Darian Mensah 17%

Arch Manning 9%

Jeremiah Smith 9%

CJ Carr 8%

On pace for a Heisman season

Through the Miami Hurricanes' two games, Mensah has gone 41/45 (91.1%) for 653 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 14.5 yards per completion. At this rate, he’s on pace to finish with 3,918 yards and 48 touchdowns through 12 regular-season games, shattering last year's career high of 3,450 yards and 28 TDs.

Should Miami make a deep run through the College Football Playoff like last season, if the numbers keep up, he’d finish near 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Taking a look at the rest of the season, Miami has some mouthwatering matchups against bottom-tier ACC teams in Boston College, Duke, Clemson, and Pitt, who were all bottom-10 in pass yards allowed in the conference in 2025.

In the coming weeks, Mensah and Miami have a road ACC matchup against Wake Forest in Week 3. Although Wake allowed just 156 passing yards to Akron in Week 1, they were efficient, completing 28/33 (84.4%) pass attempts. Mind you, this was an Akron team that completed just 51.7% of passes last season.

Following Wake Forest, the Canes return home to face Central Michigan in what could be a similar performance to Week 2 against FAMU.

Miami vs. Wake Forest in Week 3 kicks on Friday, September 18, at 7:30 p.m. EST.

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