Darian Mensah Heisman Prediction Market Skyrockets Up After Massive Week 2 Performance
The U is all the way back, and Darian Mensah is capitalizing on the moment as Miami steamrolled through FAMU on Thursday to a 77-7 victory. In the first half, before Mario Cristobal pulled him, Mensah went 14/15 for 252 yards and three touchdowns, leading Miami to a 49-0 start. He is now a 17% favorite on Kalshi’s Heisman market.
Mensah went into Week 2 already as a 14% favorite after totaling 401 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1. He is the only player sitting above 10% on the board. A $10 trade on Mensah winning the Heisman profits $45.58.
2026-27 Heisman winner - Kalshi
- Darian Mensah 17%
- Arch Manning 9%
- Jeremiah Smith 9%
- CJ Carr 8%
On pace for a Heisman season
Through the Miami Hurricanes' two games, Mensah has gone 41/45 (91.1%) for 653 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 14.5 yards per completion. At this rate, he’s on pace to finish with 3,918 yards and 48 touchdowns through 12 regular-season games, shattering last year's career high of 3,450 yards and 28 TDs.
Should Miami make a deep run through the College Football Playoff like last season, if the numbers keep up, he’d finish near 5,000 yards and 60 touchdowns.
Taking a look at the rest of the season, Miami has some mouthwatering matchups against bottom-tier ACC teams in Boston College, Duke, Clemson, and Pitt, who were all bottom-10 in pass yards allowed in the conference in 2025.
In the coming weeks, Mensah and Miami have a road ACC matchup against Wake Forest in Week 3. Although Wake allowed just 156 passing yards to Akron in Week 1, they were efficient, completing 28/33 (84.4%) pass attempts. Mind you, this was an Akron team that completed just 51.7% of passes last season.
Following Wake Forest, the Canes return home to face Central Michigan in what could be a similar performance to Week 2 against FAMU.
Miami vs. Wake Forest in Week 3 kicks on Friday, September 18, at 7:30 p.m. EST.
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Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.Follow profeta_sammy