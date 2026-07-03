Delante Johnson Big Favorite vs Christopher Guerrero on Prediction Markets

Prediction markets are roaring as Delante “Tiger” Johnson takes on Christopher “Machine Gun” Guerrero on July 4th. Kalshi's market heavily favors Johnson in this high-stakes welterweight bout.

Johnson comes in with a 17-0 record featuring eight knockouts, while Guerrero is 16-0 with nine knockout wins.

Delante Johnson vs. Christopher Guerrero - Kalshi

Delante Johnson 90%

Christopher Guerrero 17%

Note that if the bout ends in a draw or no contest, Kalshi’s boxing market will settle at 50/50, meaning you’ll get paid out at 50 cents per contract. A $10 trade on Johnson profits just $1.14 and $49 on Guerrero at the same stake.

Why Johnson has the market edge

Across the board, Johnson holds several key advantages over Guerrero, not just on prediction markets. From a physical standpoint, he has a 3-inch height and reach advantage standing at 5’11 with a 71-inch reach to Guerrero at 5’8 and 68-inch reach. With the advantage, Johnson should be able to control the distance and avoid Guerrero’s 56.25% knockout rate.

Johnson is also fighting across a much more talented and more competitive American market than Guerrero, who’s in Canada, specifically in Montreal. Most of Guerrero’s fights have come against low-ranked and unranked opponents, while Johnson has been up against higher-quality talent in a U.S. market that’s rich with championship talent.

Johnson also holds the ranking edge as the No. 9-ranked boxer in the WBO and No. 14 in the IBF. Guerrero is ranked No. 20 in the WBC. This marks the highest-ranked fight of both careers.

Guerrero could force a scare

The only concerning factor coming into this one is the 56.25% knockout rate for Guerrero. He’s fought 12 times since 2022 and finished nine of them by KO/TKO. Johnson’s been more conservative with 10 bouts since 2023, winning just three by KO/TKO. Johnson’s knockout rate trails Guerrero at 47.06% for his career.

The bout is scheduled for Saturday, July 4th, at the CSU Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

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