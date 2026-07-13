England vs. Argentina Kalshi Prediction Market Says England Advances

The historic England-Argentina rivalry is set to hit the pitch on Wednesday in a World Cup semifinal, and all eyes will be on Atlanta Stadium.

Kalshi’s World Cup market prices England at 54% to advance and Argentina at 46%, hinting at a closer match than some might expect.

England vs. Argentina

To Advance : England (54%) vs. Argentina (46%)

: England (54%) vs. Argentina (46%) Regulation Moneyline : England (37%) vs. Argentina (31%), Draw (33%)

: England (37%) vs. Argentina (31%), Draw (33%) Regulation Spread : England -1.5 (15%)

: England -1.5 (15%) Regulation Total: 2.5 Goals

Profit margins on the price to advance aren’t far off on $10 trades with the price set closely. Trading on England profits $7.61 while Argentina profits $10.93.

Shootout incoming?

On paper, this is one of the most evenly-matched games of this World Cup, with both teams combining for 30 total goals to this point. Argentina leads the tournament with 17 while England is top-5 with 13. Each also rank in the top five in shot attempts with Argentina at 98 (41 on goal), and England with 94 (39 on goal).

There has been no shortage of multi-goal games between the two either. Argentina has scored two or more in all six matches, and England has scored two-plus in five of six.

Both have conceded exactly six goals, with more than half coming after the group stage. England allowed only two goals in the group stage but conceded four across the knockout rounds. Argentina conceded one goal in the group stage and five in its last three matches.

Head-to-head history

This is the 15th meeting between the sides and the sixth in the World Cup. England holds the advantage, winning six while Argentina has won two with five draws. England also has a +6 goal differential at 21-15.

In World Cup play, England is 3-1-1, with the most recent meeting having come in 2002. This will be the first time the two sides have met beyond the quarterfinals.

England and Argentina are set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

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