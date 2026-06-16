Enter Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Argentina vs Algeria to Claim a $50 Bonus

Argentina takes on Algeria in a Group J clash on Tuesday, June 16, and it's the perfect time to explore Polymarket promo code offers. New users can claim a $50 bonus by entering code SIBONUS during registration. This welcome offer lets you start trading on prediction markets immediately, including the Argentina versus Algeria matchup. Whether you believe the Albiceleste will dominate or think Algeria can pull off an upset, prediction market promos give you a chance to test your soccer knowledge without spending your own money upfront.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Argentina vs Algeria

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus, but there are specific steps and terms you need to know. You must deposit a minimum of $20 to activate the offer, and the code is required during sign-up. The bonus applies in most U.S. states, though Nevada residents cannot claim it. You'll need to verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie before trading begins.

Here's what you should understand about trading on Argentina versus Algeria with your bonus funds. If you predict Argentina wins 3-1 and that outcome occurs, your bonus grows accordingly. Conversely, if Algeria surprises everyone and secures a draw, your prediction loses value. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading on real-world outcomes, not just placing traditional bets. Your bonus funds work like any other account balance, giving you full flexibility to trade across multiple markets.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Code SIBONUS required at registration

Minimum $20 deposit to unlock the $50 bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Identity verification required (photo ID and selfie)

Must be physically located in an eligible state

Bonus funds trade like regular account balance

The offer is live as of Tuesday, June 16, so timing matters if you want to trade on the Argentina versus Algeria game. Polymarket's platform extends beyond sports, letting you trade on politics, entertainment, economics, and more. This diversity sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks and gives you endless trading opportunities beyond this soccer match.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus and Trade Argentina vs Algeria

Getting started with your $50 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Argentina versus Algeria matchup:

Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identity when requested (driver's license or passport photo plus selfie) Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet section Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 to unlock the $50 bonus Navigate to the Argentina versus Algeria market and place your prediction Monitor your trade as the match unfolds on Tuesday, June 16

Once your account is funded and verified, you can trade on any prediction market available on the platform. The Argentina versus Algeria game offers multiple trading angles: you can predict the final score, the winner, total goals, and more. Start with the bonus funds to get comfortable with how prediction markets work, then decide if you want to add more capital. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket compares to competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.