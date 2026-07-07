Jackson Koivun, Max Homa Headline ISCO Championship Prediction Market

The rookie and the vet, Jackson Koivun and Max Homa, highlight the top of the prediction board for the ISCO Championship. They’re the only two players above 4% to win.

Koivun leads Kalshi’s PGA market at 6.4% and has been the pre-tournament favorite since opening. Homa trails closely at 5.9%.

ISCO Championship Winner - Kalshi

Jackson Koivun 6.4%

Max Homa 5.9%

Davis Thompson 3.6%

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3.8%

Ben Kohles 3.4%

Both Koivun and Homa offer massive payouts if either win. A $10 trade returns $143.77 on Koivun and $148.98 on Homa.

Leading up to the ISCO Championship

Koivun, the favorite, missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in his pro debut, where he finished +1 and missed by four strokes. His background and familiarity with Hurstbourne Country Club give him a strong chance.

He played in the 2025 ISCO Championship as an amateur, finishing -5 for a T6 finish. He ranks among the most decorated collegiate golfers ever. He holds the NCAA scoring average record at a 68.89 average and also has 11 career wins, which is the seventh most in NCAA history. He did this in three seasons before opting out of his senior year to go pro.

As for Max Homa, he’s as seasoned as they come and is the highest-ranked player in the tournament field. He last played it in 2017, finishing 71st at -2.

Homa has had a shaky run in 2026. Across 16 tournaments, he finished outside the top 25 in 11 of them. Two of his five top-25 finishes cracked the top 10, including his second-place finish at the John Deere Classic last weekend, which is what’s holding up his percentage this time around.

The market leading up

The market opened July 5 with Koivun as the early favorite, followed by Davis Thompson. Thompson fell past Homa, and it’s been a two-man race at the top since, with Homa and Koivun alternating the top spot 10 times.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to u nlock a $20 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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