Another chapter is added to the Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic rivalry. This time, it's a semifinals match at Wimbledon with a trip to the finals on the line. While this is a historic rivalry, Sinner is an overwhelming favorite to win on prediction markets.

At the time of writing, the Wimbledon market on Kalshi favors Sinner at a massive 79% while Djokovic is priced at 21%.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Semifinal - Kalshi

Jannik Sinner 79%

Novak Djokovic 21%

The return value is significantly different here. Trading $10 turns a $2.32 profit on Sinner if he wins as the favorite and $35.09 on Djokovic if he wins.

Back and forth rivalry

This has been an even rivalry. In 10 head-to-head meetings, they are tied 5-5. However, this series has unfolded in streaks. From 2021-2023, Djokovic was 4-1. Sinner turned things around from 2024-2026, going 4-1 as well.

This marks their third time meeting on grass and at Wimbledon. Djokovic leads the grass head-to-head 2-1. Sinner has the most impactful win in the 2025 Wimbledon semifinals, winning convincingly in straight sets (6-3, 6-3, 6-4) before winning his first Wimbledon title.

Grass records

These are two of the games elite when playing on grass. Djokovic dominates grass with a 139-26 record (84% win rate) and seven Wimbledon titles, second all-time to Roger Federer. He is 3-0 thus far in 2026 on grass and 13-3 over the last three years.

Sinner, at 24 years old, holds a 37-13 grass record for a 74% success rate. After a decent 8-3 outing in 2023, he’s turned things to another level, losing just one match each in 2024 and 2025. He hasn't lost on grass yet in 2026. He is 22-2 in the last three years. That includes his first Wimbledon title in 2025 and Halle Open in 2024.

Outright winner prices

Ahead of their semifinal match, Kalshi is predicting that the winner will go on to win Wimbledon. Sinner leads the field at 66% while Djokovic has the second strongest chance at 14%.

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Winner - Kalshi

Jannik Sinner 66%

Novak Djokovic 14%

Taylor Fritz 11%

Alexander Zverev 10%

Flavio Cobolli 4%

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