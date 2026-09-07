Kalshi Bettor Backs Jets to Make NFL Playoffs With Potential Big Payout

Either play the lottery or trade on the New York Jets to make the playoffs on Kalshi? One Kalshi trader took the less likely option and placed a $2,479 trade on the Jets to break their 15-year NFL playoff drought and make the postseason in 2026-27.

The trade came in at 14% and offers a payout of $17,410.53. The 14% is a dip compared to where the Jets were a little over a month ago, when they had an 18% chance to make the playoffs.

Will the New York Jets make the NFL Playoffs? - Kalshi

Yes 14%

No 88%

What to expect this season

In recent history, the Jets defense hasn’t been the issue. Since 2009, they’ve finished 10 of 17 seasons in the top-10 in total yards allowed per game. Their offseason additions point to another strong defense.

New York made several additions in free agency and through the draft, including David Onyemata, Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai, Dane Belton, and Minkah Fitzpatrick in free agency. Through the draft, they took linebacker David Bailey with the second pick, followed by cornerback D’Angelo Ponds in the second round, and defensive tackle Darrell Jackson in the fourth.

The offense’s question is at quarterback. Geno Smith is now the ninth QB to suit up for the Jets since 2009, including his stint with them in 2013 and 2014. His return raised questions after a 3,025-yard, 19-TD, 17-INT 2025. His touchdown total was the third-lowest of his career when starting, while his interception total was the second-most of his career, only trailing his rookie season.

As a whole, the offense has just been abysmal. New York just finished as a bottom-3 offense last season and has ranked bottom-10 in points and yards in 13 of the last 14 seasons.

There are some bright spots with Breece Hall, one of the league's top running backs, and Garrett Wilson leading a young, explosive receiving core. The season still hinges on Geno Smith.

The Jets open Week 1 on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.