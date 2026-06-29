Kalshi Promo Code for Brazil vs. Japan: Get $20 Trading Bonus on Round of 32 Prediction Markets
The Brazil vs. Japan Round of 32 matchup arrives Monday, June 29, and it's the perfect time to claim a Kalshi promo code offer. New users can register with code SIBONUS to unlock a $20 trading bonus on the prediction market platform. This welcome offer requires a code, and you'll need to make an initial deposit of at least $20 and complete $20 in trades to unlock the bonus. Start trading on this intriguing knockout clash and explore prediction market promos available today.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the Brazil vs. Japan Match
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. You'll deposit at least $20, trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts, and receive your $20 bonus regardless of whether those trades win or lose. This means you can trade on Brazil to win the match, Japan to pull off an upset, or any other market available on Kalshi's platform without worrying about the outcome affecting your bonus eligibility.
Here are the key terms and conditions:
- Code SIBONUS is required at signup
- Available in all states except Nevada
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- Minimum $20 in trades required to unlock the bonus
- Bonus credits regardless of trade outcomes
- Offer is ongoing with no expiration date
- You must be physically present in an eligible location
- Government ID or passport verification required
Whether Brazil's attacking prowess overwhelms Japan's disciplined structure or Japan's compact spacing frustrates the favorites, your trades on this Round of 32 clash count toward unlocking your welcome bonus. The beauty of this offer is that your prediction accuracy doesn't determine your bonus eligibility, only your trading volume does.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Brazil vs. Japan
Claiming your $20 trading bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the Brazil vs. Japan match:
- Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location.
- Verify your identity: Submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard Know Your Customer protocols.
- Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus.
- Trade on Brazil vs. Japan: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades totaling at least $20. You can trade on Brazil to win, Japan to advance, or explore other prediction markets available on the platform.
- Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically.
- Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, click "Transfers" in your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out through your linked payment method.
Ready to explore more about how Kalshi stacks up against competitors? Check out our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares in the prediction market space.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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