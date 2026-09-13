Kalshi Promo Code for Cowboys vs. Giants: Trade $25, Get $35 on Sunday

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Cowboys and Giants kick off Sunday Night Football with high stakes on both sides of the field. If you want to capitalize on this NFC East showdown, now is the time to claim a Kalshi promo code . Use code SI35 to unlock $35 in bonus trading credit , which is 40 percent more than competing prediction market promos. This welcome offer is available as of Sunday, September 13, and you can start trading on the Cowboys-Giants matchup immediately after claiming your bonus.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Cowboys vs. Giants

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit a minimum of $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. The beauty of this offer is that your trades settle regardless of outcome, meaning whether you predict the Cowboys defense stops the Giants' offense or vice versa, you unlock the full bonus.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SI35 during registration to activate the bonus

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to your account

Settle $25 worth of trades within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus credit posts to your account after you meet these requirements

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to any available market, including Cowboys-Giants outcomes

Imagine you trade $25 on whether the Cowboys' new defensive coordinator Christian Parker can slow down Jaxson Dart and the Giants' offense. That single trade counts toward your $25 requirement, and once it settles, your $35 bonus arrives in your account. You then have seven days to deploy that bonus across any prediction market on Kalshi, whether you want to trade more on the Cowboys-Giants game or explore other events.

Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Cowboys-Giants Sunday Night Football

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your SI35 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the Cowboys-Giants matchup:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI35. This code unlocks your $35 bonus instead of the standard offer. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and complete Kalshi's Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards and other payment options. Place your first trade: Head to the Cowboys-Giants market and place a $25 trade on any outcome. You might predict whether George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb combine for over 200 receiving yards or whether the Cowboys' defense holds the Giants under 20 points. Receive your bonus: Once your trade settles, Kalshi credits your $35 bonus to your account within 24 hours. You now have seven days to use it.

The Cowboys-Giants rivalry offers plenty of trading angles. Dallas won nine straight games in this series before New York's 34-17 victory last season, and with John Harbaugh now coaching the Giants, the dynamics have shifted. Whether you trade on team performance, individual player stats, or game outcomes, your $35 bonus gives you additional capital to explore Kalshi's full marketplace.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.