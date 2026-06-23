Kalshi Promo Code for England vs Ghana: Claim Your $20 Trading Bonus With a $20 First Trade

The England vs Ghana matchup on Tuesday, June 23 presents the perfect opportunity to explore event trading. A Kalshi promo code unlocks a $20 bonus when you sign up and meet the trading requirements. You'll need to use code SIBONUS during registration to claim this welcome offer. Start trading on this high-stakes Group L clash and discover why prediction market promos are reshaping how fans engage with major sporting events.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the England vs Ghana Match

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. Register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits to your account regardless of whether your trades on the England vs Ghana match win or lose, making it an excellent way to explore Kalshi's markets without pressure.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered during sign-up)

Minimum deposit: $20

Minimum trading volume: $20 in event contracts

Bonus amount: $20 (credited after trading requirement is met)

Available in all states except Nevada

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Consider trading on whether England will win, the final score, or individual player performances in the England vs Ghana contest. If you predict England's dominant attacking display correctly, your winnings add to your account balance. If your prediction misses the mark, you still receive the $20 bonus once you've completed $20 in trades, allowing you to continue exploring other markets on Kalshi.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before England vs Ghana

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the England vs Ghana match:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Complete verification: Submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard identity verification. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on England vs Ghana: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades on the England vs Ghana match. You need $20 in total trading volume to unlock your bonus. Receive your bonus: Once you've completed $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits automatically, regardless of trade outcomes. Withdraw your winnings: If your England vs Ghana predictions prove accurate, visit the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out.

Ready to explore event trading? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares to other leading prediction markets.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.