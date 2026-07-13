Kalshi Promo Code for the Home Run Derby: Claim Your $20 Trading Bonus

The Home Run Derby is coming to Citizens Bank Park on Monday, July 13, and it's the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 trading bonus by signing up with code SIBONUS and making an initial deposit of at least $20. You'll need to complete $20 in trades on Kalshi's prediction markets to unlock your bonus, and you can start by trading on tonight's Derby matchup. Check out other prediction market promos to see what else is available.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Home Run Derby Trading

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 bonus when you meet specific requirements. After registering with the code and depositing at least $20, you must trade at least $20 in event contracts to claim your reward. The bonus credits to your account regardless of whether your Home Run Derby trades win or lose, giving you flexibility to explore the platform's markets.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all states except Nevada; you must be physically present in an eligible location

Sign up using promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $20 or more

Complete at least $20 in trades on any event contracts, including Home Run Derby markets

The $20 bonus credits after you meet the $20 trading requirement, win or lose

This offer is ongoing with no expiration date

For example, if you trade $20 on Kyle Schwarber to win the Home Run Derby and lose, your $20 bonus still credits to your account. Alternatively, if you trade $20 on Junior Caminero to advance and win, you keep your winnings plus receive the $20 bonus on top. Either way, completing the trading requirement unlocks your reward.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before the Home Run Derby

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on tonight's Home Run Derby:

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi's website and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. You'll provide personal information including your date of birth, phone number, and location. Kalshi will request a government ID or passport along with a selfie to verify your identity, which is a standard security measure. Deposit funds: Once verified, click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on the Home Run Derby: Browse Kalshi's available markets and trade at least $20 on Home Run Derby contracts or any other event. You might trade on who wins the Derby, which round a player advances to, or total home runs hit. Claim your bonus: After completing $20 in trades, your $20 bonus automatically credits to your account, regardless of trade outcomes. Withdraw winnings: If your trades profit, visit the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your earnings.

Ready to start trading? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.