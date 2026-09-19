College football's marquee matchups arrive Saturday with LSU facing Ole Miss in a top-10 showdown, and you can trade these games with a generous welcome offer. The current Kalshi promo code delivers $60 in bonus credit when you trade $25, which is one of the best prediction market promos . You'll need code SI60 to claim this offer, and it's available through September 19 for new traders looking to capitalize on the week's biggest games.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Week 3 College Football

The Kalshi promo code SI60 gives you $60 in trading credit after you complete $25 in qualifying trades. You must be 18 or older, a new user, and complete your $25 in trades within seven days of registration to unlock the full bonus.

Here's what you need to know about the offer:

Enter code SI60 during registration to qualify

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Complete $25 in trades on any available markets, including college football games

Your $60 bonus credit posts to your account regardless of whether your trades win or lose

You have seven days to use your bonus credit before it expires

Identity verification is required before you can begin trading

Let's say you trade $25 on Georgia at Arkansas in the noon window and that trade settles as a loss. Your $60 bonus still credits to your account, giving you additional capital to trade the LSU-Ole Miss matchup at night or any other available markets. The bonus applies to all trades equally, whether you're predicting outcomes on the Florida State-Alabama game or any other event on the platform.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code for Week 3 College Football Trading

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading college football on Saturday:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and residential address. Make sure you enter promo code SI60 during registration to qualify for the $60 bonus. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. This gives you the capital needed to complete your $25 in qualifying trades. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's college football markets and trade on any game you choose. You might start with Georgia-Arkansas or wait for the LSU-Ole Miss prime-time matchup. Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account within minutes, ready to deploy on additional markets.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.