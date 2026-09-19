Exclusive Kalshi Promo Code for Week 3 College Football: Trade $25, Get $60 Bonus
College football's marquee matchups arrive Saturday with LSU facing Ole Miss in a top-10 showdown, and you can trade these games with a generous welcome offer. The current Kalshi promo code delivers $60 in bonus credit when you trade $25, which is one of the bestprediction market promos. You'll need code SI60 to claim this offer, and it's available through September 19 for new traders looking to capitalize on the week's biggest games.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Week 3 College Football
The Kalshi promo code SI60 gives you $60 in trading credit after you complete $25 in qualifying trades. You must be 18 or older, a new user, and complete your $25 in trades within seven days of registration to unlock the full bonus.
Here's what you need to know about the offer:
- Enter code SI60 during registration to qualify
- Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account
- Complete $25 in trades on any available markets, including college football games
- Your $60 bonus credit posts to your account regardless of whether your trades win or lose
- You have seven days to use your bonus credit before it expires
- Identity verification is required before you can begin trading
Let's say you trade $25 on Georgia at Arkansas in the noon window and that trade settles as a loss. Your $60 bonus still credits to your account, giving you additional capital to trade the LSU-Ole Miss matchup at night or any other available markets. The bonus applies to all trades equally, whether you're predicting outcomes on the Florida State-Alabama game or any other event on the platform.
Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code for Week 3 College Football Trading
Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading college football on Saturday:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and residential address. Make sure you enter promo code SI60 during registration to qualify for the $60 bonus.
- Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. This gives you the capital needed to complete your $25 in qualifying trades.
- Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's college football markets and trade on any game you choose. You might start with Georgia-Arkansas or wait for the LSU-Ole Miss prime-time matchup.
- Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus credit appears in your account within minutes, ready to deploy on additional markets.
Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting and prediction market content space with Sports Illustrated. He leads a talented team of expert analysts and product reviewers that delivers industry-best experiences to North American sports bettors and traders. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting and trading coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors and traders the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to wager on sports event outcomes online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was the senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor and trader himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers and trades on NHL, NFL, and MLB player props and cites Kalshi, Polymarket, bet365, and DraftKings as his most-used betting and prediction market apps. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, prediction market, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.