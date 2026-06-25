Kalshi Promo Code: Get $20 Bonus for Türkiye vs USA Prediction Markets on Thursday

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 trading bonus for new users ready to trade on Group D's final match. The USA takes on Türkiye on Thursday, June 25, and you can start your prediction market journey by claiming this welcome offer today. A code is required to unlock this bonus: enter SIBONUS during registration. Explore prediction market promos and begin trading on this pivotal matchup.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Türkiye vs USA

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $20, trade at least $20 in event contracts, and receive a $20 bonus regardless of whether your trades win or lose. This means you can trade on whether the USA advances with a dominant performance or if Türkiye stages an upset, and your bonus arrives once you meet the trading requirement. The bonus applies to all eligible states except Nevada, and you must be physically present in an eligible location to claim it.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Available in all states except Nevada

Requires government ID or passport verification plus a selfie

Minimum $20 initial deposit required

Minimum $20 in trades required to unlock the bonus

Bonus credits regardless of trade outcomes

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Picture this: you deposit $20, trade $15 on the USA to win Group D and $5 on Türkiye to score first. Even if both trades lose, your $20 bonus still credits to your account. The flexibility lets you explore Kalshi's markets around this Group D finale while building your trading foundation.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Türkiye vs USA

Signing up takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on Thursday's match in no time. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your date of birth, phone number, location, and government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify. Start trading: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades on the Türkiye vs USA match or other events. You need to trade at least $20 total to unlock your bonus. Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits automatically, regardless of outcomes. Withdraw winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, head to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out.

Ready to explore one of the best prediction market platforms? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how it stacks up against competitors.

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