Kalshi Promo Code: Get $20 Bonus for Türkiye vs USA Prediction Markets on Thursday
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 trading bonus for new users ready to trade on Group D's final match. The USA takes on Türkiye on Thursday, June 25, and you can start your prediction market journey by claiming this welcome offer today. A code is required to unlock this bonus: enter SIBONUS during registration. Explore prediction market promos and begin trading on this pivotal matchup.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Türkiye vs USA
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $20, trade at least $20 in event contracts, and receive a $20 bonus regardless of whether your trades win or lose. This means you can trade on whether the USA advances with a dominant performance or if Türkiye stages an upset, and your bonus arrives once you meet the trading requirement. The bonus applies to all eligible states except Nevada, and you must be physically present in an eligible location to claim it.
Here are the key terms and conditions:
- Available in all states except Nevada
- Requires government ID or passport verification plus a selfie
- Minimum $20 initial deposit required
- Minimum $20 in trades required to unlock the bonus
- Bonus credits regardless of trade outcomes
- Offer is ongoing with no expiration date
Picture this: you deposit $20, trade $15 on the USA to win Group D and $5 on Türkiye to score first. Even if both trades lose, your $20 bonus still credits to your account. The flexibility lets you explore Kalshi's markets around this Group D finale while building your trading foundation.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Türkiye vs USA
Signing up takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on Thursday's match in no time. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer:
- Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your date of birth, phone number, location, and government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID.
- Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify.
- Start trading: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades on the Türkiye vs USA match or other events. You need to trade at least $20 total to unlock your bonus.
- Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits automatically, regardless of outcomes.
- Withdraw winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, head to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out.
Ready to explore one of the best prediction market platforms? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how it stacks up against competitors.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.