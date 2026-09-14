Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Claim $35 Bonus for Broncos vs. Chiefs Predictions, Get 40% More

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Patrick Mahomes returns to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, September 14, and you can trade the Broncos vs Chiefs matchup with a welcome offer from Kalshi. The Kalshi promo code SI35 unlocks $35 in bonus trading credit , which is 40% more than most competing Kalshi promo codes. You'll need to complete $25 in qualifying trades to claim your bonus, and you can use those trades on the Broncos-Chiefs game or any other event available on the platform. As of Monday, September 14, this prediction market promos offer represents one of the best welcome bonuses available.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the Broncos vs Chiefs

The Kalshi promo code SI35 requires a minimum deposit of $10 and completion of $25 in trades within seven days of registration. Once you settle $25 worth of trades, your $35 bonus credit appears in your account and remains valid for seven days. Whether your trades on the Broncos-Chiefs game win or lose, you still receive the full $35 bonus, making this offer valuable regardless of your prediction accuracy.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI35 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to your account

Settle $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the bonus

Your $35 bonus credit expires seven days after being credited

The bonus applies to any market, including the Broncos-Chiefs prediction contracts

Imagine trading on whether the Chiefs cover the spread against Denver. If you place a $25 trade on that outcome and it settles, your $35 bonus immediately credits to your account, giving you additional capital to explore other markets like politics, entertainment, or future NFL games. The bonus works the same way whether your Broncos-Chiefs trade wins or loses.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Broncos vs Chiefs

Claiming your $35 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the Monday night matchup:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI35. This code is essential to unlock your $35 bonus instead of a smaller offer. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and confirm your personal information. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated prediction markets and typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. You'll have immediate access to your wallet once the deposit processes. Place your first trade: Navigate to the Broncos vs Chiefs market and place a $25 trade on any outcome you choose. You could trade on the winner, the spread, or total points. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 trade settles, Kalshi credits your $35 bonus to your account within minutes. You now have seven days to use this bonus across any available markets.

For a deeper comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.