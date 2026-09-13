Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Claim 40% More for NFL Week 1 Sunday Trading

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

Sunday, September 13 brings wall-to-wall NFL action, and it's the perfect moment to explore prediction market promos on Kalshi. The $35 bonus available with Kalshi promo code SI35 gives you 40% more than most competing offers. You'll need to trade just $25 to unlock your bonus, which you can deploy across any market, including predictions on Bills-Texans, Buccaneers-Bengals, Packers-Vikings, Commanders-Eagles, and the Cowboys-Giants primetime matchup. Code SI35 is required at registration.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for NFL Week 1

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. That bonus is 40% larger than the $25 most competitors offer through their Kalshi codes. Whether your trades on Sunday's slate win or lose, you still earn the full $35 bonus once you hit the $25 trading threshold.

Here are the key terms you should know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter promo code SI35 during registration.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID.

Minimum deposit of $10 is required.

You must settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up.

Your $35 bonus is credited after you meet the trading requirement.

Bonus funds expire seven days after being credited to your account.

The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose.

Imagine you sign up on Sunday and immediately trade $25 on Bills-Texans to win outright. If that trade settles by Monday, your $35 bonus hits your account instantly, giving you extra capital to trade on Monday night's Packers-Vikings matchup or any other available market. If your Bills-Texans trade loses, you still receive the full $35 bonus, letting you continue trading without penalty.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 for Sunday's Games

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your $35 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin trading on NFL Week 1 Sunday Slate:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and the promo code SI35 during registration. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and complete the Know Your Customer verification process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Your funds appear immediately. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade $25 or more on any available outcome, including Sunday's NFL games. You can trade on Bills-Texans, Buccaneers-Bengals, Packers-Vikings, Commanders-Eagles, Cowboys-Giants, or any other market. Unlock your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your account with the $35 bonus within 24 hours. Trade with your bonus: Use your $35 bonus funds on any available market before the seven-day expiration window closes.

Ready to dive deeper into how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which platform suits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.