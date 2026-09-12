Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Claim 40% More for Ohio State vs. Texas Prediction Markets

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Texas are set to clash in Austin on Saturday in one of college football's marquee matchups, and it's the perfect opportunity to trade on prediction markets. I'm excited to share how you can claim a Kalshi promo code worth $35 when you sign up by September 12. You'll need to enter code SI35 during registration, which gives you 40% more than most competing prediction market promos. This bonus is perfect for trading on the Ohio State-Texas game and other real-world events.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for Ohio State vs. Texas

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers a $35 trading bonus when you complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registration. You must deposit at least $10 to get started, and your bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on the Ohio State-Texas game settle in your favor or not. This means you can trade on whether Ohio State covers the spread, whether the game goes over or under the total, or any other available market without worrying about the outcome affecting your bonus eligibility.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI35 during registration to unlock the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to your account

Complete $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus credits to your account once you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Let's say you trade $25 on Ohio State to win the game and the Buckeyes pull off the victory. Your trade settles, and you immediately receive your $35 bonus. Now you have extra funds to explore other markets on Kalshi, from politics to entertainment to sports beyond college football. If your Ohio State trade doesn't settle as you predicted, you still get your full $35 bonus, so you can keep trading on Saturday's matchup or any other event available on the platform.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code for the Ohio State-Texas Game

Claiming your SI35 bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Ohio State vs. Texas:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and residential address. Make sure you enter the promo code SI35 during registration to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details to finish this step. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. You'll have access to your funds immediately. Place your first trade on Ohio State vs. Texas: Browse the available markets for Saturday's game and place your first trade. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $35 bonus will be credited to your account within minutes. Use your bonus: Your bonus funds are now available to trade on any market on Kalshi. You have seven days to use them before they expire.

Ready to get started? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction market platforms.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.