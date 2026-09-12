Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Get $35 Bonus for College Football Week 2 Prediction Markets

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

College football's Week 2 slate arrives with marquee matchups and playoff implications on the line. No. 1 Ohio State travels to No. 4 Texas in the game of the week, while the noon window features No. 11 Oklahoma at Michigan and No. 6 Oregon at Oklahoma State. If you're looking to trade on these college football outcomes, the Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers $35 in bonus credit when you sign up by September 12. That's 40% more than most competing Kalshi promo code offers available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for College Football Week 2

The Kalshi promo code SI35 requires a minimum $10 deposit and $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your $35 bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on Ohio State-Texas, Oklahoma-Michigan, or any other Week 2 matchup win or lose. You'll have seven days to complete the $25 in trades and another seven days to use your bonus credit once it posts to your account.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind when claiming this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter promo code SI35 during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up

Your $35 bonus posts to your account and must be used within seven days

The bonus applies to all available prediction markets, including college football outcomes

Imagine trading $25 on Ohio State to beat Texas at Austin. If that trade settles, your $35 bonus immediately credits to your account, giving you additional capital to explore other Week 2 matchups like Iowa State-Iowa or Tennessee-Georgia Tech. Even if your initial trade doesn't go your way, you still receive the full $35 bonus to deploy elsewhere on the platform.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Bonus for Week 2

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading college football Week 2 outcomes:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI35 during registration to qualify for the $35 bonus. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. You'll have immediate access to your funds. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's college football markets and trade on Week 2 games. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $35 bonus will post to your account within seven days. Use your bonus: After your bonus credits, you have seven days to deploy it across any available prediction markets on the platform.

Ready to dive into college football trading? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction market platforms.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.