Saturday's college football slate is loaded with ranked teams and one true heavyweight matchup, making it the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $35 bonus by trading just $25 using the code SI35 during registration. The welcome offer is live today, and you can use your bonus funds to trade on any market, including the Clemson-LSU showdown and other Week 1 games. Check out current prediction market promos to see what else is available.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for College Football Week 1

The Kalshi promo code SI35 is straightforward: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and receive a $35 bonus credited to your account. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades settle as winners or losers, so you can explore Kalshi's prediction markets without worrying about the outcome. Your bonus funds must be used within seven days of being credited, after which any unused credit expires.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind when claiming this offer:

You must be 18 years or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter the code SI35 during registration to activate the bonus.

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie.

Deposit at least $10 and settle $25 in trades within seven days of signing up.

Your $35 bonus is awarded regardless of trade outcomes.

Bonus credit expires seven days after being granted if unused.

For Saturday's slate, you could use your initial $25 trade on the Clemson-LSU matchup at 7:30 PM ET, then deploy your $35 bonus on afternoon games like Boise State at Oregon or any other Week 1 market available on the platform. Whether Clemson's offense clicks against LSU's defense or the Tigers' controversial roster additions make a difference, your bonus funds let you explore multiple outcomes across the day's best games.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for Week 1 Trading

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on College Football Week 1:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI35 during registration. You'll provide your email, phone number, Social Security number, and residential address. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID and take a selfie to complete Know Your Customer verification. This process is standard across regulated trading platforms. Fund your account: Add at least $10 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Make sure you deposit enough to cover your $25 trade requirement. Place your first trade: Navigate to any available market, including Saturday's college football games. Complete $25 in trades to unlock your $35 bonus. Use your bonus: Once credited, your bonus funds are available for trading across all Kalshi markets within seven days.

After you've claimed your welcome offer, explore what makes Kalshi unique by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how it stacks up against other prediction markets.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.