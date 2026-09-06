Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Get $35 Trading Bonus for Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Louisville vs. Mississippi

Notre Dame arrives at Lambeau Field as the No. 4 team in the country, hungry to prove it belongs in the College Football Playoff conversation after last season's snub. The Irish face Wisconsin on Sunday, September 6, and you can trade on the outcome using a Kalshi promo code. New users who sign up by Sunday can claim a $35 trading bonus when they deposit at least $25 and complete $25 in trades. You'll need to enter code SI35 during registration to unlock this welcome offer. Check out other prediction market promos available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Game

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit a minimum of $25, complete $25 in trades on any available markets (including the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame matchup), and Kalshi credits your account with a $35 bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades settle as winners or losers, so you keep the full $35 regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms you need to know before claiming this offer:

You must be 18 years or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter code SI35 during registration to activate the promotion

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie

Deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in settled trades within seven days of registration

Your $35 bonus credit arrives after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

The bonus applies to any market, including Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame contracts

Let's say you trade $25 on Notre Dame to win the game on Sunday. If the Irish pull off the victory, your trade settles as a winner and you keep those winnings. If Wisconsin upsets Notre Dame, your trade settles as a loss. Either way, your $35 bonus credit hits your account once the $25 trade settles, giving you additional funds to explore other prediction markets.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame Matchup

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Sunday's game:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security number, and residential address. Make sure you input code SI35 during this step to activate your welcome bonus. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. Fund your account: Add at least $25 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like a debit card or PayPal. You'll have access to your funds immediately. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and trade $25 on the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game or any other event. Once your trade settles, your $35 bonus credit appears in your account. Use your bonus: Your bonus funds are now available for trading on any Kalshi market. Spend them within seven days before they expire.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.