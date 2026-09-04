Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25, Get $35 Bonus for College Football Week 1
College Football Week 1 arrives Friday, September 4, and it's the perfect moment to jump into Kalshi promo code trading. The weekend features Clemson vs. LSU in Death Valley, Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field, and a slate of ranked matchups that will shape the national conversation. New traders can claim a $35 bonus when they deposit $25 and trade on these marquee games using the code SI35. Check out other prediction market promos available today.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for College Football Week 1
The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $25, complete $25 in trades on any available markets, and Kalshi credits your account with a $35 bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on Clemson-LSU, Miami-Stanford, or any other Week 1 matchup settle as winners or losers. You must be 18 or older, a new Kalshi user, and complete your trades within seven days of registration to qualify.
Here are the key terms you need to know:
- Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account
- Complete at least $25 in settled trades within seven days
- Enter promo code SI35 during registration
- Your $35 bonus credit arrives after you meet the trade requirement
- Use your bonus within seven days or it expires
- Identity verification through KYC is required before trading
- The bonus applies to all available prediction markets, including sports events
Imagine trading $25 on Clemson to cover the spread against LSU in Death Valley on Saturday night. If your trade settles, you keep your winnings and unlock the $35 bonus. If the trade doesn't go your way, you still receive the $35 bonus to deploy on Sunday's Wisconsin-Notre Dame matchup at Lambeau Field or any other available market. That flexibility makes the SI35 code valuable for exploring Kalshi's full range of real-world event contracts.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Bonus for Week 1 Trading
Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on College Football Week 1:
- Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI35 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address.
- Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $25 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Your funds arrive immediately so you can start trading.
- Place your first trade: Navigate to College Football Week 1 markets and execute a $25 trade on any matchup. Clemson-LSU, Miami-Stanford, and Wisconsin-Notre Dame all offer compelling trading opportunities.
- Receive your bonus: Once your trade settles, Kalshi credits your $35 bonus to your account within 24 hours. Use it on additional Week 1 markets or explore other real-world event contracts.
Want to learn more about how Kalshi stacks up against competitors? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which platform suits your trading style.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.