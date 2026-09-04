Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25, Get $35 Bonus for College Football Week 1

College Football Week 1 arrives Friday, September 4, and it's the perfect moment to jump into Kalshi promo code trading. The weekend features Clemson vs. LSU in Death Valley, Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame at Lambeau Field, and a slate of ranked matchups that will shape the national conversation. New traders can claim a $35 bonus when they deposit $25 and trade on these marquee games using the code SI35. Check out other prediction market promos available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for College Football Week 1

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $25, complete $25 in trades on any available markets, and Kalshi credits your account with a $35 bonus. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades on Clemson-LSU, Miami-Stanford, or any other Week 1 matchup settle as winners or losers. You must be 18 or older, a new Kalshi user, and complete your trades within seven days of registration to qualify.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Complete at least $25 in settled trades within seven days

Enter promo code SI35 during registration

Your $35 bonus credit arrives after you meet the trade requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

The bonus applies to all available prediction markets, including sports events

Imagine trading $25 on Clemson to cover the spread against LSU in Death Valley on Saturday night. If your trade settles, you keep your winnings and unlock the $35 bonus. If the trade doesn't go your way, you still receive the $35 bonus to deploy on Sunday's Wisconsin-Notre Dame matchup at Lambeau Field or any other available market. That flexibility makes the SI35 code valuable for exploring Kalshi's full range of real-world event contracts.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Bonus for Week 1 Trading

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on College Football Week 1:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter the promo code SI35 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer process is standard across regulated trading platforms. Fund your account: Deposit at least $25 using a debit card, PayPal, or cryptocurrency. Your funds arrive immediately so you can start trading. Place your first trade: Navigate to College Football Week 1 markets and execute a $25 trade on any matchup. Clemson-LSU, Miami-Stanford, and Wisconsin-Notre Dame all offer compelling trading opportunities. Receive your bonus: Once your trade settles, Kalshi credits your $35 bonus to your account within 24 hours. Use it on additional Week 1 markets or explore other real-world event contracts.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi stacks up against competitors? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.