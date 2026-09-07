Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25, Get $35 Bonus for NFL Week 1
NFL Week 1 kicks off with a loaded slate, and you can maximize your trading experience with a Kalshi promo code. As of Monday, September 7, new users can claim a $35 bonus when they trade at least $25 on the platform using code SI35. The Patriots-Seahawks matchup, the 49ers-Rams game in Melbourne, and the Broncos-Chiefs division showdown all present compelling trading opportunities. Explore prediction market promos to see what other platforms offer, but Kalshi's welcome bonus stands out for its simplicity and value.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for NFL Week 1 Trading
The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward terms: deposit at least $10, complete $25 in trades within seven days, and receive a $35 bonus credited to your account. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades win or lose, so you can trade on Patriots-Seahawks, 49ers-Rams, or any other Week 1 matchup without worrying about the outcome affecting your bonus eligibility.
Here are the key terms to keep in mind when claiming this offer:
- You must enter code SI35 during registration to qualify
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to fund your account
- You must settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of signing up
- Your $35 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted
- Identity verification through KYC is required before trading
- The bonus applies to all available markets, including sports events like NFL Week 1
If you trade $25 on the Patriots-Seahawks matchup and it settles, your bonus posts immediately. You could then use those funds to trade on the 49ers-Rams game in Melbourne or the Broncos-Chiefs Monday night showdown. The bonus credit expires after seven days, so plan your trades accordingly to make the most of your welcome offer.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Bonus for NFL Week 1
Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on NFL Week 1 events:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, and residential address. Enter the promo code SI35 during registration to ensure your bonus qualifies.
- Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer (KYC) process is standard for regulated prediction markets.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. You can deposit more to have additional trading capital beyond the $25 required for the bonus.
- Place your first trade: Trade at least $25 on any available market, including NFL Week 1 games like Patriots-Seahawks, 49ers-Rams, or Broncos-Chiefs. Once your trade settles, your $35 bonus credit appears in your account.
- Use your bonus: Apply your bonus funds to additional trades on any Kalshi market within seven days of receiving the credit.
Want to compare Kalshi with other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how the platform stacks up.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.