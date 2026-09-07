Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25, Get $35 Bonus for SMU vs. Florida State

Monday, September 7 brings a marquee matchup between No. 19 SMU and Florida State, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from Kalshi. The Kalshi promo code SI35 unlocks $35 in trading bonus when you deposit and trade $25 on the platform. This is an ideal moment to explore prediction market promos while the Mustangs take on the Seminoles in Tallahassee. The code is required to claim this offer, and you must complete your trades within seven days of registration.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for SMU vs. Florida State

The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit at least $10, trade $25 worth of contracts on any market (including the SMU-Florida State game), and Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades settle as winners or losers, so you keep the $35 regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms to understand before you sign up:

You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SI35 during registration

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit a minimum of $10

Trade at least $25 in contracts within seven days

Your $35 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

The bonus applies to all available markets, including sports prediction contracts

Let's say you trade $25 on SMU to win the game against Florida State. If the Mustangs pull off the victory, your trade settles as a winner and you pocket those winnings. If Florida State prevails, your trade settles as a loser, but you still receive the full $35 bonus credit to your account. Either way, you have $35 in bonus funds to deploy across Kalshi's marketplace of real-world event contracts.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for the SMU-Florida State Game

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the SMU vs. Florida State matchup:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to input the promo code SI35 during registration to unlock the welcome offer. Verify your identity: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. This process typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 in required trades. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and find the SMU vs. Florida State contract. Trade $25 on the outcome you prefer. Once your trade settles, your $35 bonus credit appears in your account. Use your bonus: Deploy your $35 bonus across any available prediction markets on Kalshi, whether sports, politics, culture, or other real-world events.

Want to learn more about how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which platform suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.