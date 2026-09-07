Kalshi Promo Code SI35: Trade $25, Get $35 Bonus for SMU vs. Florida State
Monday, September 7 brings a marquee matchup between No. 19 SMU and Florida State, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from Kalshi. The Kalshi promo code SI35 unlocks $35 in trading bonus when you deposit and trade $25 on the platform. This is an ideal moment to explore prediction market promos while the Mustangs take on the Seminoles in Tallahassee. The code is required to claim this offer, and you must complete your trades within seven days of registration.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SI35 Works for SMU vs. Florida State
The Kalshi promo code SI35 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit at least $10, trade $25 worth of contracts on any market (including the SMU-Florida State game), and Kalshi credits your account with $35 in bonus funds. The bonus applies regardless of whether your trades settle as winners or losers, so you keep the $35 regardless of the outcome.
Here are the key terms to understand before you sign up:
- You must be 18 years or older and new to Kalshi to qualify
- Enter code SI35 during registration
- Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID
- Deposit a minimum of $10
- Trade at least $25 in contracts within seven days
- Your $35 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted
- The bonus applies to all available markets, including sports prediction contracts
Let's say you trade $25 on SMU to win the game against Florida State. If the Mustangs pull off the victory, your trade settles as a winner and you pocket those winnings. If Florida State prevails, your trade settles as a loser, but you still receive the full $35 bonus credit to your account. Either way, you have $35 in bonus funds to deploy across Kalshi's marketplace of real-world event contracts.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Welcome Offer for the SMU-Florida State Game
Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on the SMU vs. Florida State matchup:
- Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to input the promo code SI35 during registration to unlock the welcome offer.
- Verify your identity: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer (KYC) verification before you can trade. Submit a photo of your government-issued ID and confirm your personal details. This process typically completes within minutes.
- Fund your account: Add at least $10 to your Kalshi wallet using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. Deposit enough to cover your $25 in required trades.
- Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and find the SMU vs. Florida State contract. Trade $25 on the outcome you prefer. Once your trade settles, your $35 bonus credit appears in your account.
- Use your bonus: Deploy your $35 bonus across any available prediction markets on Kalshi, whether sports, politics, culture, or other real-world events.
Want to learn more about how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see which platform suits your trading style.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.