No. 10 Alabama hosts Florida State on Saturday afternoon in a matchup that carries significant weight for both programs. The Crimson Tide look to avenge last year's stunning 31-17 road loss to the unranked Seminoles, while Florida State seeks to prove it belongs among college football's elite despite recent struggles. If you're looking to trade on this compelling matchup, the Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers $60 in bonus credit when you sign up by Saturday. This welcome offer lets you trade on college football outcomes and other real-world events through prediction market promos available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for the Alabama-Florida State Game

The Kalshi promo code SI60 requires you to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registration. You must enter code SI60 during signup to unlock the offer. The $60 bonus credit applies regardless of whether your trades on the Alabama-Florida State game or other markets win or lose, making it an excellent way to explore Kalshi's platform without pressure.

Here are the key terms you should know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify

Enter promo code SI60 during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the bonus

Your $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted

The bonus applies to all available markets, including college football trades on Saturday's Alabama-Florida State matchup

Account verification through KYC (Know Your Customer) is required

Imagine trading $25 on Alabama to cover the spread against Florida State. If your trade wins, you keep your winnings plus your $60 bonus to deploy on additional markets. If your trade loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus credit to continue trading on other events. This structure gives you genuine flexibility to explore Kalshi's diverse marketplace.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Saturday's Game

Claiming your $60 bonus through Kalshi promo code SI60 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Alabama versus Florida State:

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's signup page and enter your email, phone number, and promo code SI60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address as part of the registration process. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer verification is standard for regulated trading platforms and typically completes within minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options to make funding convenient. Place your first trade: Navigate to the college football markets and trade on Saturday's Alabama-Florida State game. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus credit is automatically added to your account. Use your bonus: Your bonus credit is available immediately and can be applied to any market on Kalshi's platform within seven days.

Ready to get started? Learn more by reading our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

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