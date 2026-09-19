Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Get More with a $60 Bonus for Florida State vs. Alabama
No. 10 Alabama hosts Florida State on Saturday afternoon in a matchup that carries significant weight for both programs. The Crimson Tide look to avenge last year's stunning 31-17 road loss to the unranked Seminoles, while Florida State seeks to prove it belongs among college football's elite despite recent struggles. If you're looking to trade on this compelling matchup, the Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers $60 in bonus credit when you sign up by Saturday. This welcome offer lets you trade on college football outcomes and other real-world events through prediction market promos available today.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for the Alabama-Florida State Game
The Kalshi promo code SI60 requires you to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of registration. You must enter code SI60 during signup to unlock the offer. The $60 bonus credit applies regardless of whether your trades on the Alabama-Florida State game or other markets win or lose, making it an excellent way to explore Kalshi's platform without pressure.
Here are the key terms you should know:
- You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify
- Enter promo code SI60 during registration
- Minimum deposit of $10 is required
- Complete at least $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the bonus
- Your $60 bonus credit must be used within seven days of being granted
- The bonus applies to all available markets, including college football trades on Saturday's Alabama-Florida State matchup
- Account verification through KYC (Know Your Customer) is required
Imagine trading $25 on Alabama to cover the spread against Florida State. If your trade wins, you keep your winnings plus your $60 bonus to deploy on additional markets. If your trade loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus credit to continue trading on other events. This structure gives you genuine flexibility to explore Kalshi's diverse marketplace.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Saturday's Game
Claiming your $60 bonus through Kalshi promo code SI60 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Alabama versus Florida State:
- Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's signup page and enter your email, phone number, and promo code SI60. Provide your Social Security Number and residential address as part of the registration process.
- Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to verify your identity. This Know Your Customer verification is standard for regulated trading platforms and typically completes within minutes.
- Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Kalshi accepts debit cards, PayPal, and other payment options to make funding convenient.
- Place your first trade: Navigate to the college football markets and trade on Saturday's Alabama-Florida State game. Once you complete $25 in trades, your $60 bonus credit is automatically added to your account.
- Use your bonus: Your bonus credit is available immediately and can be applied to any market on Kalshi's platform within seven days.
Ready to get started? Learn more by reading our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting and prediction market content space with Sports Illustrated. He leads a talented team of expert analysts and product reviewers that delivers industry-best experiences to North American sports bettors and traders. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting and trading coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors and traders the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to wager on sports event outcomes online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was the senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor and trader himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers and trades on NHL, NFL, and MLB player props and cites Kalshi, Polymarket, bet365, and DraftKings as his most-used betting and prediction market apps. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, prediction market, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.