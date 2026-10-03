Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Trade $25 on Alabama vs Mississippi State, Get a $60 Bonus

Alabama and Mississippi State square off Saturday, October 3, in a matchup that presents the perfect opportunity to explore Kalshi promo codes. New users can claim a $60 bonus when they register with code SI60 and complete $25 in trades on this SEC showdown. The prediction market promos available today make this an ideal time to start trading on real-world events. To unlock your bonus, deposit at least $10 and settle $25 worth of trades within seven days.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Works for the Alabama vs Mississippi State Game

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers a $60 trading bonus that you can use across any available markets on the platform. To qualify, you must be 18 or older, a new Kalshi user, and enter code SI60 during registration. After depositing a minimum of $10, you'll complete $25 in qualifying trades on any market, including the Alabama vs. Mississippi State game on Saturday, October 3.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code SI60 is required at signup to unlock the $60 bonus

A minimum deposit of $10 is necessary to begin trading

You must settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration

The $60 bonus credits to your account regardless of whether your trades win or lose

Bonus funds expire seven days after being credited, so use them promptly

Identity verification through KYC is required before trading

Imagine trading $25 on Alabama to cover the 5.5-point spread against Mississippi State. Whether your prediction proves correct or incorrect, you'll still receive your $60 bonus once the trade settles. You could then use those bonus funds to explore other markets on Kalshi, from politics to culture to additional sports events.

The terms are straightforward: deposit, trade, and collect your bonus. The bonus applies to all qualifying trades on the Alabama vs. Mississippi State game and beyond, giving you flexibility to explore multiple markets as you build your trading experience on the platform.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 Bonus Before Saturday's Game

Getting started with Kalshi takes just a few minutes, and you can claim your bonus in time to trade on the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading:

Create your account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Make sure to enter promo code SI60 during registration to qualify for the $60 bonus. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires KYC verification before you can trade. Submit a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like PayPal or a debit card. Kalshi accepts multiple payment options to make funding convenient. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and trade $25 or more on the Alabama vs. Mississippi State game or any other event. Once your trades settle, your $60 bonus will be credited to your account. Use your bonus: After receiving your $60 bonus, deploy it across any available prediction markets on Kalshi within seven days before it expires.

For more details on how Kalshi compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs Polymarket review to see what makes this platform unique for traders.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.