Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for England vs Croatia Trading

Looking to trade on one of the tournament's most anticipated matchups? A Kalshi promo code can get you started with a $20 trading bonus ahead of England vs Croatia on Wednesday, June 17. The code SIBONUS is required to claim this offer, and it unlocks access to $20 in trading credit when you meet the signup requirements. This is an ideal opportunity to explore prediction market promos while positioning yourself to trade on this high-stakes Group L clash between two nations with serious tournament aspirations.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for England vs Croatia

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value: deposit at least $20, trade at least $20 in event contracts, and you'll receive a $20 bonus regardless of whether your trades win or lose. This means you can trade on England's attacking prowess against Croatia's defensive organization without worrying about the outcome affecting your bonus eligibility. Whether you predict England to control possession and secure a 2-1 victory or believe Croatia's tournament experience will produce a draw, your bonus unlocks after you complete the required trading volume.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all states except Nevada; you must be physically present in an eligible location

Sign up with promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $20 or more

Complete at least $20 in trades on any event contracts, including the England vs Croatia match

The $20 bonus credits after you meet the $20 trading requirement, regardless of trade outcomes

This offer is ongoing with no expiration date

The flexibility here is worth noting. You could trade on England to win at even odds, lose that trade, and still receive your full $20 bonus once the trading volume requirement is satisfied. This structure allows you to explore Kalshi's markets with confidence while building familiarity with how prediction markets operate.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus and Trade on England vs Croatia

Claiming your $20 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the England vs Croatia match:

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll need to submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to complete the Know Your Customer verification process. Deposit funds: Once verified, navigate to your Kalshi wallet and click "Deposit Cash." Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on England vs Croatia: Browse Kalshi's available markets and select contracts related to the England vs Croatia match or any other event. Execute trades totaling at least $20 to unlock your bonus. You might trade on England to win, the match to end in a draw, or individual player performances. Receive your bonus: After completing $20 in trades, your $20 bonus will credit to your account automatically, regardless of whether those trades were winners or losers. Withdraw winnings: If your predictions prove accurate and you generate profits, head to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to explore prediction markets with real money on the line? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares to other leading prediction markets.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.