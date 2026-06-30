Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for France vs. Sweden Prediction Markets

France and Sweden square off Tuesday, June 30, and it's the perfect moment to claim a Kalshi promo code offer. New users can register with code SIBONUS to unlock a $20 bonus and start trading on this Round of 32 matchup. The offer requires a minimum deposit and trades to unlock, giving you the chance to test your prediction skills on one of the tournament's most compelling contests. Check out prediction market promos to see what else is available.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for France vs. Sweden

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. Sign up with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits regardless of whether your trades win or lose, meaning you keep the reward even if your France vs. Sweden predictions don't pan out.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered during registration)

Minimum deposit: $20

Minimum trades: $20 in event contracts

Bonus amount: $20 (credited after trade requirement is met)

Available in all states except Nevada

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Imagine you deposit $20 and trade $15 on France to win and $5 on Sweden to advance. Once you hit that $20 in trades, your $20 bonus posts to your account. If France dominates as expected, your winning trades could multiply your initial deposit, and you'll have the bonus on top of it. If Sweden pulls off an upset, you still keep the $20 bonus to use on future markets.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before France vs. Sweden

Claiming the SIBONUS offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the France vs. Sweden matchup:

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll need to submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to complete verification. Make your deposit: Once verified, click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on France vs. Sweden: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades on the France vs. Sweden game. You need to trade at least $20 in event contracts to unlock your bonus. Consider the matchup's key storylines: France's dominant attack led by Kylian Mbappe versus Sweden's disciplined defensive structure. Receive your bonus: After completing $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, head to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your profits.

Ready to dive deeper into Kalshi's offerings? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

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