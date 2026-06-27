Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for Jordan vs. Argentina Trading
Argentina takes on Jordan in Group J on Saturday, June 27, and it's the perfect moment to claim a Kalshi promo code welcome offer. New users can register with code SIBONUS to unlock a $20 bonus and start trading on this World Cup matchup. The code is required to claim the offer, and you'll need to make an initial deposit and complete qualifying trades to unlock your reward. Explore prediction market promos and get started today.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Jordan vs. Argentina
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. Register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to receive your $20 bonus, regardless of whether those trades win or lose. This means you can trade on Argentina's dominant performance against Jordan, and your bonus unlocks whether you predict correctly or not.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered during registration)
- Minimum deposit: $20
- Minimum trading volume: $20 in event contracts
- Bonus amount: $20 (credited after you meet trading requirements)
- Available in all states except Nevada
- Offer is ongoing with no expiration date
Let's say you trade $20 on Argentina to win the match at favorable odds. If Argentina wins, your trade profits and your $20 bonus is added on top. If the outcome differs, you still receive your $20 bonus once the trade settles. You could also split your $20 trading volume across multiple markets on Kalshi, giving you flexibility in how you approach the Jordan vs. Argentina game.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus
Claiming your $20 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and start trading on Jordan vs. Argentina:
- Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. You'll need to submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to complete verification.
- Make your deposit: Once verified, click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet. Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus.
- Trade on the event: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade at least $20 in event contracts. Consider trading on Argentina's performance against Jordan or explore other high-volume markets with clear settlement rules.
- Receive your bonus: After your $20 in trades settle, your $20 bonus is credited to your account automatically, regardless of trade outcomes.
- Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.
Ready to explore Kalshi further? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors in the prediction market space.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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