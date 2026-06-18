Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for Mexico vs South Korea Trading
Soccer fans looking to capitalize on the Mexico vs South Korea matchup on June 18 can leverage a Kalshi promo code to jumpstart their trading activity. The offer requires code SIBONUS at signup and delivers a $20 trading bonus once you meet the activation requirements. This welcome offer lets you explore prediction market promos while trading on one of the tournament's most compelling Group A matchups.
How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Mexico vs South Korea
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome bonus structure. You'll deposit at least $20 into your account, then trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to trigger your $20 bonus credit. The bonus arrives regardless of whether your trades on the Mexico vs South Korea game win or lose, making it a genuine way to explore Kalshi's markets without pressure on individual outcomes.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)
- Minimum deposit: $20
- Minimum trades: $20 in event contracts
- Bonus amount: $20 credited after trade requirement is met
- Eligible states: All except Nevada
- Offer status: Ongoing with no expiration date
Imagine trading on whether Mexico scores first against South Korea with your initial deposit, then pivoting to a contract on total goals in the match. Both trades count toward your $20 requirement, and your bonus unlocks once you've completed the volume, regardless of how those predictions perform. This structure gives you flexibility to explore multiple markets around the June 18 fixture.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Mexico vs South Korea
Signing up and activating your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the Mexico vs South Korea game:
- Sign up with the promo code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location.
- Complete identity verification: Upload a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard Know Your Customer protocols.
- Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus.
- Trade on the Mexico vs South Korea game: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades totaling at least $20 on contracts related to the June 18 matchup or any other event.
- Receive your bonus: Once your $20 in trades settles, your $20 bonus is credited to your account automatically.
- Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out through your linked payment method.
For a deeper dive into how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style best.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.