Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for Mexico vs South Korea Trading

Soccer fans looking to capitalize on the Mexico vs South Korea matchup on June 18 can leverage a Kalshi promo code to jumpstart their trading activity. The offer requires code SIBONUS at signup and delivers a $20 trading bonus once you meet the activation requirements. This welcome offer lets you explore prediction market promos while trading on one of the tournament's most compelling Group A matchups.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for Mexico vs South Korea

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome bonus structure. You'll deposit at least $20 into your account, then trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to trigger your $20 bonus credit. The bonus arrives regardless of whether your trades on the Mexico vs South Korea game win or lose, making it a genuine way to explore Kalshi's markets without pressure on individual outcomes.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Minimum deposit: $20

Minimum trades: $20 in event contracts

Bonus amount: $20 credited after trade requirement is met

Eligible states: All except Nevada

Offer status: Ongoing with no expiration date

Imagine trading on whether Mexico scores first against South Korea with your initial deposit, then pivoting to a contract on total goals in the match. Both trades count toward your $20 requirement, and your bonus unlocks once you've completed the volume, regardless of how those predictions perform. This structure gives you flexibility to explore multiple markets around the June 18 fixture.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Mexico vs South Korea

Signing up and activating your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the Mexico vs South Korea game:

Sign up with the promo code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Complete identity verification: Upload a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard Know Your Customer protocols. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on the Mexico vs South Korea game: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades totaling at least $20 on contracts related to the June 18 matchup or any other event. Receive your bonus: Once your $20 in trades settles, your $20 bonus is credited to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out through your linked payment method.

For a deeper dive into how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform suits your trading style best.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.