Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for Spain vs Saudi Arabia Trading
Looking to trade on the Spain vs Saudi Arabia matchup? The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 trading bonus for new users. This offer requires the code SIBONUS during registration and is available through June 21. Start trading on this crucial Group H clash and explore prediction market promos that reward your predictions.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Spain vs Saudi Arabia
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. Register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits regardless of whether your trades on Spain vs Saudi Arabia win or lose, giving you capital to explore additional markets after the match concludes on June 21.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)
- Initial deposit minimum: $20
- Trading requirement: $20 in event contracts
- Bonus amount: $20 (credited after trading requirement is met)
- Eligible states: All except Nevada
- Offer status: Ongoing
Imagine trading on Spain to dominate possession and create multiple scoring chances against Saudi Arabia. If your prediction proves correct, you keep your winnings plus the $20 bonus. If the match unfolds differently, you still receive the $20 bonus to trade on future events, whether sports-related or covering politics and culture markets.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus for the Spain vs Saudi Arabia Match
Claiming your $20 trading bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Spain vs Saudi Arabia by June 21:
- Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter SIBONUS as your promo code and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location.
- Verify your identity: Submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number. These standard Know Your Customer protocols take just minutes to complete.
- Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to meet the bonus requirement.
- Trade on Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Browse Kalshi's markets and execute trades totaling at least $20 on the Spain vs Saudi Arabia matchup or other available events.
- Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically.
- Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out through your linked payment method.
Ready to explore how Kalshi compares to other prediction platforms? Read our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.