Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: $20 Bonus for Spain vs Saudi Arabia Trading

Looking to trade on the Spain vs Saudi Arabia matchup? The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 trading bonus for new users. This offer requires the code SIBONUS during registration and is available through June 21. Start trading on this crucial Group H clash and explore prediction market promos that reward your predictions.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Spain vs Saudi Arabia

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. Register with the code, deposit at least $20, and trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your $20 bonus. The bonus credits regardless of whether your trades on Spain vs Saudi Arabia win or lose, giving you capital to explore additional markets after the match concludes on June 21.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Initial deposit minimum: $20

Trading requirement: $20 in event contracts

Bonus amount: $20 (credited after trading requirement is met)

Eligible states: All except Nevada

Offer status: Ongoing

Imagine trading on Spain to dominate possession and create multiple scoring chances against Saudi Arabia. If your prediction proves correct, you keep your winnings plus the $20 bonus. If the match unfolds differently, you still receive the $20 bonus to trade on future events, whether sports-related or covering politics and culture markets.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus for the Spain vs Saudi Arabia Match

Claiming your $20 trading bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on Spain vs Saudi Arabia by June 21:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter SIBONUS as your promo code and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number. These standard Know Your Customer protocols take just minutes to complete. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to meet the bonus requirement. Trade on Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Browse Kalshi's markets and execute trades totaling at least $20 on the Spain vs Saudi Arabia matchup or other available events. Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out through your linked payment method.

Ready to explore how Kalshi compares to other prediction platforms? Read our detailed Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.