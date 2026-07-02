Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $20 Trading Bonus for Portugal vs. Croatia

The Round of 32 matchup between Portugal and Croatia on Thursday, July 2 offers the perfect opportunity to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 bonus when they sign up with code SIBONUS and trade at least $20 in event contracts. Whether you're backing Portugal's star-studded midfield or banking on Croatia's tournament experience, this welcome offer lets you trade on one of the most intriguing knockout matchups without an initial deposit requirement beyond the $20 minimum needed to unlock the bonus. Check out prediction market promos to see what other offers are available today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Portugal vs. Croatia

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. After you register with the code and deposit at least $20, you'll receive a $20 bonus once you complete $20 in trades on any available markets, including contracts tied to the Portugal vs. Croatia match. Your trades don't need to win for you to unlock the bonus, meaning you could trade $20 on Portugal to advance, lose that trade, and still receive your $20 reward to use on future predictions.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Code SIBONUS is required at signup to claim the offer

Available in all states except Nevada

Minimum deposit of $20 required

Must complete at least $20 in trades to unlock the bonus

Bonus is credited regardless of trade outcomes

Government ID or passport verification required

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Imagine you deposit $20 and immediately trade it on Croatia to upset Portugal. If Portugal wins and your trade loses, you still receive your $20 bonus credited to your account. Alternatively, if you split your deposit across multiple contracts related to the match, such as betting on the total goals scored or which team wins, each trade counts toward your $20 trading requirement. The flexibility allows you to explore Kalshi's markets while building your bonus.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus Before Portugal vs. Croatia

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the Portugal vs. Croatia match:

Sign up with the promo code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS during registration to activate your welcome offer. Provide your date of birth, phone number, and location information. Complete identity verification: Upload a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard Know Your Customer protocols. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to meet the minimum requirement. Trade on Portugal vs. Croatia: Browse Kalshi's available markets and place trades totaling at least $20. You can trade on match outcomes, goal totals, or other available contracts tied to the matchup. Receive your bonus: Once your trades settle at $20 or more, your $20 bonus is automatically credited to your account, regardless of whether those trades won or lost. Withdraw your winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your earnings.

For a deeper dive into how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

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